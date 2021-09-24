Pursue political aspirations with love, peace, Arapaja, PDP Vice Chair tasks party faithful

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, National Vice Chairman, South-West, Ambassador Taofeek Arapaja, has charged party faithful to pursue their political aspirations with a sense of love, peace and unity.

Ambassador Arapaja said losing and winning are the only outcomes in any democratic setting, “which is why approaching all our political aspirations with peace and unity is sacrosanct.”

Arapaja’s admonition is against the backdrop of the party’s ward congresses scheduled for tomorrow, Saturday.

Arapaja, in a statement by his Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Bamitale Ibrahim, in Ibadan, said: “Losing and winning are the only outcome in a democratic setting.

“And Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, being the most democratic party, which always gives level playing ground for all members, will once again go by its core values.

“I would implore all members of our party to be law abiding and work in the most democratic way which no doubt have become our trademark since 1999.

“I want to also use this singular opportunity to encourage everyone to avoid any form of vices that have tendency of causing mayhem in the party and country at large.”

He further stressed that “the ward being the root of everyone in politics, would love us all to do our best to sustain the good legacy of the party.”

He also wished all members of the party hitch-free congresses across the zone and in the nation at large.

Vanguard News Nigeria