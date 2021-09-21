â€¢Robert Okubo

•I built boreholes in Inikorogha community; gave jobs to 418 youths

•Insists.. ‘all allegations against me are false’

EXMILITANT leader and former Senior Special Assistant, SSA, Surveillance/Waterways Security, in Edo State, RobertOkubo, has said he was prepared to meet with former general officer commanding, GOC, defunct

Movement for Emancipation of Niger-Delta, MEND, Government Ekpemupolo, alias Tompolo, over complaints against him by elders of his community, Inikorogha, in

Ovia South-West Local Government area of Edo State.



Elders of Inikorogha had visited Tompolo at Oporoza, traditional headquarters of Gbaramatu Kingdom, in Warri South-West Local Government Area of Delta State,

some weeks ago, urging him, as the generalissimo of Niger-Delta struggle, to call Okubo to order.

In his response to NDV inquiry, sent through a go-between, Robert Okubo, who restated his innocence in the entire saga, stated: “Yes, it is the rights of every individual to report to whoever you want when you are angry. Tompolo is a leader and father to us, anybody can report to him. One thing I know Tompolo for is that he knows when you lie to him andhe does his own independent investigation into any matter before

him.

“If Tompolo asks me to come, I will go because I do not have anything I am hiding. Tompolo knows that I have developed Inikorogha community and he likes such

things,” he said.

The former SSA who reaffirmed that he provided boreholes for Inikorogha community added that he gave job to 418 youths.

Amaokosuwei not against me He debunked the claim that the Amaokosuwei of the community, Joseph Megbuwei, was against him, saying: “Some greedy PDP people are only trying to use the Amaokosuwei name against me.

The Amaokosuwei to be has come up to deny everything they used his name to publish against my person and I have the video recording to that effect.”



Okubo further stated: It is not true that I am using those that I gave appointments in the past to intimidate anyone. It is not correct and I want all those carrying such

false news to prove it.”

I don’t collect revenue for Inikorogha

His words: “I do not collect and I have never collected any revenue for Inikorogha community.”



The community has their revenue

collectors who are collecting revenue for the community. The

Amaokosuwei is not the community treasurer and as such, revenue cannot be remitted to the Amaokosuwei, but to the community treasurer or chairman. We have an existing constitution that guides the community.”

Potoki lied against me



He denied the claim by a former security officer and community leader, Madam Victoria Potoki, that she linked him to Government House for his appointment as SSA

to ex-governor, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, pointing out: “It was the then Commissioner of Police, Edo State, Danladi Yar’dua and the then deputy director of DSS, Edo State, Mr. Osuji, who introduced me to the Comrade Adams Aliu

Oshiomhole for appointment because of how I was assisting the security agents to fight crimes in Edo State.

“The security agents are aware of all these facts. I was the first to embrace the Federal Government Amnesty programme on the pages of newspaper on the 4th of August, 2009 and Andrew Igiri is aware of all these facts.

I only called Madam Victoria Potoki to follow me on a courtesy visit to Oshiomhole.

“All what she said about me was never correct. Oshiomhole is still alive, the then commissioner of Police Yar’dua who retired as AIG is still alive, the then DSS deputy

director Mr. Osuji is still very much alive and Andrew Igiri is still alive. You can confirm from them.

How can someone who brought Ijaw women together in the name of politics and collected the only two appointments given to the body to herself and her

grandson? That was what led to the fall of that body during Oshiomhole regime as a governor of Edo State. She lied 100 per cent.



All the allegations against me false



Okubo maintained that their claims against him were false, saying: “I wish to state that all their claims are not correct, Daniel Ezekiel Pere is not from Olodiama clan and he knows nothing about Inikorogha community.”

“All these people saying whatever they like on the pages of newspapers, including Madam Victoria Potoki, the last time they visited Inikorogha community was the

last Edo State governorship election which is September 2020.



None of them, I repeat, none of them has stepped their feet into

Inikorogha community after the 2020 governorship election.

“How can they know what is happening in a community that they visit only during election days. They only give a dog bad name to hang it.

“On a final note, I want you people to visit Inikorogha community to lay to rest all these their false alarms,” he added.