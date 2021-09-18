By Jimitota Onoyume

Arewa leader in the South, Alhaji Musa Saidu has called on the Federal government to make public names of contractors found wanting in the recently concluded Forensic Audit of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC.

Saidu who spoke to the Saturday Vanguard yesterday called for constitution of the board for the commission, adding that publishing the names will serve as deterrent to others that may want to divert government’s funds released for projects across the country.



Continuing, he said the government should ensure those found wanting are also prosecuted for their actions against development in the Niger Delta region.

“They should publish the names of all found wanting in the audit. They should also constitute the board. Now that the forensic audit has been concluded the next thing should be to constitute the board. “, he said.

“The people should also know those that abandoned projects in the region after they have been paid. “, he said.

“We know many people in government are involved . And also many claiming to be activists are involved. Traditional rulers may also be involved .If President Buhari is fighting corruption then he should take steps to make public the names of those found wanting in the contract scam”,he said.

The Arewa leader also enjoined northern leaders that visited governor Nyesom Wike, to help northerners in the state appeal to the governor to protect their businesses since they have what he rubbed , easy access to the governor.

He said he had tried to reach the governor with some other northern leaders in the state to discuss some of the challenges northerners were currently facing doing business in the state under his (governor Wike) administration but they had not been granted audience.