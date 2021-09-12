By Peter Duru – Makurdi

Selected Benue leaders under the aegis of MINDA Strategic Contact Group, MSCG, have called on President Muhammadu Buhari to rise up to his duties to protect all Nigerians and Benue people in particular from the hands of killer armed herdsmen in the country.

The group also urged the Minister for Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Affairs, Senator George Akume to contribute his quote in addressing herdsmen killings in the state.

Addressing the media in Makurdi at the weekend, the group led by a retired Permanent Secretary and former governorship aspirant, Dr. Tivlumun Nyitse aligned itself with Governor Samuel Ortom on his persistent outcry over the herdsmen killings in the state and his call for equity, fairness and justice in the country.

They insisted that the Governor had been acting in the best interest of the people and in line with oath he swore to on assumption of office to ensure the safety of the lives and property of the people of the state contrary to the allegations raised against him by Senator Akume.

According to the leaders, “for the avoidance of the doubt, we stand in solidarity with the Governor Ortom, the government and people of Benue State to demand that President Muhamma should rise up to his duties as President and Commander-in- Chief of the Armed Forces to protect all Nigerians from whatever form of insecurity irrespective of tribe, religion, or sex, and in particular farmers in Benue State from the hands of Fulani herdsmen militia.”

They urged the President “to direct security agencies to arrest and prosecute those that are responsible for these heinous crimes and have also seemingly vowed to drift Nigeria into war.

“What will it cost the President of Nigeria to charge the Nigeria military known for their sterling professionalism when provided the needed ambience to operate, and all security agencies to fish out the perpetrators and perpetuators of those dastardly killings?

“Also, as a stakeholder in Benue state and a statesman, Senator Akume should endeavour to contribute his own quota in addressing the herders/ farmers conflict. And as a true representative of the people at the nation’s corridors of power the Senator should join forces with Governor Ortom to usher development to the Benue people other than align with devious elements to ruin the state he once ruled as Governor for 8 years.”

“There is no doubt that his synergy with Governor Ortom in this struggle would have produced remarkable outcome, but he tended to abandon his people. Ortom has stood firm, saying the truth and insisting that there should be an end to these killings and mayhem meted on his people.”

