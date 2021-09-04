.

By Chioma Onuegbu Uyo

The Commissioner of Police Akwa Ibom state command, Mr Andrew Amiengheme has ordered the immediate arrest and detention of one ASP Joweigha Michael over the death of a prospective member of the National Youth Service Corps, NYSC, Kubiat Isaac.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Mr Odiko MacDon who disclosed this in a statement made available to newsmen Saturday in Uyo, stated that the CP also ordered for an autopsy to be conducted in order to determine the cause of death.

MacDon added that the Commissioner of Police however condoles with the family of the deceased and assured that the full weight of the law would be brought to bear and the officer held accountable for his actions if found culpable.

His words, “The attention of the Akwa Ibom State Police Command has been drawn to a news making the rounds on social media that one Kubiat Isaac who was arrested at Eni Stores was beaten to death by a Police Personnel.

“It is expedient to state that the said Kubiat Isaac was being investigated for the offence of suspected Armed Robbery and Cultism and had been evading arrest for some time. He was traced to and arrested at Eni Stores on the 29th of August, 2021 and taken for questioning.

“On arrival at the Division, the DPO ordered that he be transferred to the State CID where the case was pending for a discreet investigation. Unfortunately, the Suspect said he was sick. He was taken to the Police Clinic for treatment but gave up the ghost in the process.

“The Commissioner of Police, CP Andrew Amiengheme has ordered for an autopsy to be conducted in order to determine the cause of death. The CP who has great respect for fundamental rights notes that contemporary policing isn’t about torture and should not be tolerated, hence, has vowed that a diligent and transparent investigation will be conducted.

“To actualize this, the CP ordered for the immediate arrest and detention for questioning of one ASP Joweigha Michael who preliminary investigation revealed was the Officer who effected the arrest of the said Kubiat”

It was gathered that the victim and a graduate of the University of Uyo (UNIUYO) awaiting for NYSC enrollment in November this year were arrested by Nigerian Police (B division Ewet Housing estate) last Sunday at Eni stores for alleged armed robbery.

According to a social media report, he was put in a Police cell, allegedly beaten to death and deposited in a mortuary.

Vanguard News Nigeria