.

– as Sultan says Osun is on the right path

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Ex-Osun state Governor, Chief Bisi Akande on Thursday disclosed that any government projects not centred around people’s interest are dubious and breeds insecurity.

This is as he disclosed that such dubious projects that are not targeted at community development created and radicalized the society leading to banditry, kidnapping and other security problems.

Akande, who delivered a keynote address virtually at the Colloquium organised by the Osun State Government to celebrate 30 years of its creation themed, Celebrating a Milestone: Building a Prosperous Future held at Aurora event centre in Osogbo.

“Any development project that is otherwise sited or directed outside such development centres, are deemed to be dubious, and the dubious projects had always created and instigated radicalised society that may become scampering and panicking around our jungles as bandits and kidnappers. Around our towns and cities as urchins, vagabonds and pimps”, he said.

Also Read:

While delineating the responsibilities of local and state governments, the pioneered Interim National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, said the third tier of government has its duties weaved around primary school locations, while the state government responsibilities covered communities within secondary school locations.

“In the wisdom of the writers of the Nigerian constitution, primary schools are assigned as part of local government responsibilities. It then, therefore, recommended that all local government development projects should target the population around every primary school location.

“All roads leading to every primary school must therefore be constructed and maintained by the local government within which it could operate and the primary school vicinity must also attract local governments clean water supply, electricity and energy, health facilities, housing, sanitation services and agro-allied activities etc.

“In the same manner, the state that assumed the responsibility for secondary schools would also be expected to design government budget to site project to target the essential need of happiness of the people around the primary and secondary school in the optimum communities within its boundaries and there shall be an all-round even rural and urban development within the state.

“What we are trying to say therefore is that all rural or urban people-oriented development project must target such centres as described above and development unit or as optimum communities”, he said.

Chairman of the colloquium, the Sultan of Sokoto, His Eminence, Sa’ad Abubakar, who also joined the discussion virtually said Osun has the potentials to achieve much socio-economic development if it faithfully implements recommendations of the colloquium as it has done in the last 30 years.

“From the empirical analysis of the panellists, it is obvious Osun has done well for itself as a 30-year-old state. The successive administration and government deserve accolades for the leadership given to the state.

“Massive and sustainable development strive and inclusive governance strategy of the present governor of the state is obvious. Osun is in the right hand and headed in the right direction. I throw it as a challenge to the government and people of the state that they should prepare for that task of state building ahead”, said the Sultan.

In his remarks, the Governor Adegboyega Oyetola, described the State as a full-grown entity that had surmounted its challenges with stoic resilience over the years of its existence.

“We are confident that just as the foundation laid by our forefathers 30 years ago has earned us a viable place in the national and international space, our decision to lay bricks of contemporary governance structures will build a prosperous and sustainable future.

“This 30th Anniversary is the end of a phase and the beginning of another: the beginning of sustainable governance and development, the beginning of a new era for a generation of Osun citizens that will ride on the wings of knowledge, technology and entrepreneurship to realise their potential, shut the door against unemployment, create wealth and radically transform the economy of the State”, he said.

The colloquium which was moderated by Professor Niyi Akinnaso, had Otunba Titilayo Laoye-Tomori, Dr Segun Aina, Professor Banji Oyelaran-Oyeyinka, Dr Yemi Farounbi, Dr. Reuben Abati, Ms. Bamidele Ademola-Olateju, Mr. Mahmud Jega, Professor Simon Oyeweso, Mr. Babajide Kolade-Otitoju, Mr. Steve Nwosu, and Zainab Okino, as panellists.

Vanguard News Nigeria