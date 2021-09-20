By Adesina Wahab

Professor Mrs Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello on Monday morning resumed as the ninth substantive Vice Chancellor of the Lagos State University, LASU, Ojo, Lagos.

Mrs Olatunji-Bello, whose appointment followed the approval of the recommendation made by the Selection Committee by the Visitor to the University, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, last Thursday, was welcomed into the Senate Building of the university by a crowd of workers.

Among those who welcomed her was the Acting Vice Chancellor, Prof. Oyedamola Oke. Oke served as the acting VC from January this year when the tenure of the eighth substantive VC, Prof. Olanrewaju Fagbohun, SAN, lapsed.

Before being selected as the VC, Olatunji-Bello had served in various capacities in the university as a deputy vice chancellor and acting VC.

She was selected the VC after two selection processes were cancelled by Sanwo-Olu following controversies that trailed the exercises.

