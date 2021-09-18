Prince Adewale Laoye serenades fans with 'Omo Yoruba'

By Benjamin Njoku

After months of working on his new project, Prince Adewale Laoye has finally dropped his much talked about song, “’Ọmọ Yorùbá.’

It is a melodious tune laced with prayers, proverbs and prophetic declarations for all sons and daughters of Yorubaland, home and abroad.

Laoye, popularly known as Drummer of Peace, in a statement issued by his media manager, Tobi Olanipekun, said that ‘Omo Yorùbá is a well crafted musical project, whose inspiration emanated from his deep love and concern for the progress of the Yoruba nation and her people.

“We, as sons and daughters of Odùduwà are a very unique people. While we reflect on our existence, history and future, it is important that we guide our journey and doings with prayers, proverbs and progressive declarations.

“This is the notion held by Prince Adewale Laoye and thus, the birth of this musical project.”, he added.

The song, which was released last month, is currently available on all digital streaming platforms, radio stations and major TV channels.

The video of ‘Ọmọ Yorùbá’ was shot and directed by the ace director, Tunde Oladimeji.

Laoye is an exponent of talking drum. Few years back, the multi-talented singer championed the revival of the Yoruba talking drum culture among the youths in the South-West part of the country.

Vanguard News Nigeria