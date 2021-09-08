A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Imo State, Comrade Simon Ebegbulem yesterday said that President Muhammadu Buhari’s official visit to Imo state will witness a plethora of commissioning of world class projects executed by the administration of Governor Hope Uzodimma.

He described as not only comical, but disgraceful, reports in some newspapers that some of the roads to be commissioned by the president during his state visit on Thursday were being painted black, saying such attest to the lazy attitude of mindless critics.

He decried the said report which falsely claimed that the Uzodimma government had resorted to painting a road with “black substance” ahead of President Buhari’s visit, describing such as irresponsible.

The immediate past Imo State Commissioner for Commerce and Industry was reacting to what he described as a “false and wicked news” that the Onwa administration is painting roads to be commissioned.

He expressed disappointment with the opposition who are parroting such lies saying they certainly do not mean well for the state.

According to him: “How long do you think you can malign or discredit a popular administration? How many states has the president been to for commissioning of projects? Mind you, this is just Onwa’s (Governor Uzodimma) first term in office, yet he has been able to accomplish much and deliver on several verifiable projects, including road network; all first class.

“I can’t fathom over the height to which those feeding on falsehood will go in trying to discredit a popular administration that has achieved so much in a short period.

“Now, who paints roads? The people of the state remain solidly behind the Hope Uzodimma administration due to his developmental strides. These enemies of progress who have underdeveloped the state over the years are using their stupendous wealth to sponsor hatred and lies against the governor, but they always failed.

“It is unimaginable to see the level these characters will go in feeding fat on lies despite the monumental progress by the administration and this within record time.

“Go around, feel the people’s pulse, enumerate the numbers of road networks that have either been delivered. People behind such fake news abhor sinister motives. They are only jealous about his achievements and knowing fully well that the people are happy, they will go all out in vain to tarnish the image of the governor.

“I urge all Imolites and Nigerians to come out to welcome President Buhari. It is no mean feat to have the president in our state to commission projects.

“The All Progressives Congress APC, at both the national level and at the state level, through the ‘Shared Prosperity’ administration, is sure to do more and commission more projects for the benefit of our people. No amount of blackmail from the failed PDP administration and their cohorts will distract his Excellency, Governor Uzodimma in delivering the dividends of democracy to the people of our great state” Ebegbulem declared.