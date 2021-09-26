By Ayo Onikoyi

As the movie industry continues to evolve, moviemakers in the Yoruba and English-speaking circles have been putting their best foot forward in making quality movie productions, script writings, and paying attention to details.

This could explain why some of them are currently raking in good numbers and making a mark in terms of views and reviews of their movies on YouTube and other platforms hosting their content.

One actor who falls in the category of movie producer making a name for himself and keeps raising the standard for others to follow is Yekini Bakare, otherwise known as Iteledicon, who has continued to be in the news for months following the roller coaster of success trailing his career.

His movies have been doing the right numbers on YouTube as the actor continues his winning streak and getting recognition from within and outside the country, making him one of the most talked-about Yoruba movie producers.

With popular movies such as King Kesari, Lord Lucifer, and President Kuti to his credit recording success on Youtube and bringing the actor’s work to the limelight, Itele while speaking with Potpourri said he could not have come this far without the grace of God and support from his teeming fans who never stopped streaming his movies.

Recalling how the journey started for him 20 years ago, the actor cum producer hinted that he has always been passionate about making movies that stimulate and arouse the interest of the people, adding that from his first movie, Itele to his latest work, President Kuti 1 and 2, the goal “has always been about making movies people can’t ignore.”

Speaking about having the most viewed Yoruba movie on YouTube, King Kesari as he’s fondly called disclosed that his movie Kesari was the first to hit one million views on Youtube in the history of the Yoruba industry, adding that the Return of Kesari was the first movie to hit two million views on Youtube as well.

According to him, President Kuti part 1, which starred popular actors such as Yekini Bakare, Kelvin Ikeduba, Jide Kosoko, Odunlade Adekola, Ibrahim Chatta, Fathia Balogun, Arole, Mo Bimpe among others has broken another record as It generated over 1 million views on YouTube in just a week.

The movie which was directed by him and Tope Adebayo ranked Itele the only producer to have recorded such a feat in the history of Nollywood with the movie already crossing 2.7 million views on YouTube in one month.

“I am just overwhelmed by the love and support my movies usually attract anytime I have any new project. From the Return of Kesari which turned out to be the first movie to hit a million views on YouTube. And now I have been left speechless about my record-breaking movie, President Kuti 1, which recorded one million views in a week while the second part two of the movie amassed over a million views in just six days.”

