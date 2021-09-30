By Gabriel Ewepu – Abuja

The Presidential Advisory Committee on Prerogative of Mercy, PACPM, Thursday, visited Kuje Correctional Centre in Abuja, where it considered 60 cases of inmates for presidential pardon.

This was made known in a statement signed by Deputy Director, Press Department, Federal Ministry of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs, Julie Osagie.

According to the statement, the Committee was led by its chairman, Attorney General of the Federation, AGF, and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN), to the correctional centre, where members of the committee looked into cases bothering on money laundering, criminal misappropriation, false pretense, robbery cases, and others.

The statement indicated that Malami who was represented by a Deputy Director in the Ministry of Justice, Ayoola-Daniels Leticia, in his goodwill message said, “The purpose of the visit was to identify and subsequently recommend inmates, convicts and ex- convicts deserving of presidential pardon.”

The committee, according to him, “Is expected to be guided by referring to laid down criteria in ensuring that only deserving persons would be considered for recommendation to President Muhammadu Buhari GCFR for requisite action.

Meanwhile, members of the committee on the visit include Usendiah Joseph E (rep. NCS); CP Shehu Gwazo (rep. NPF); Barr. U. Albert Uko (rep. CAN); Prof. Auwalu H. Yadudu (rep. JNI); Lady Debbie N. Obodoukwu; Mrs. Lucy Ajayi; Joshua T. Abu; Dr. B.A. Ogunbambi (rep. Eminent Nigerians); Mrs. Yetunde Haastrup (rep. NHRC) and Mrs. Jim-Jaja Angela Ibiwari Director Special Duties in the Ministry of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs, who serves as the Secretary of the Committee.

The PACPM was inaugurated on 28 August, 2018 as provided for under Section 175 of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. The Committee reconvened on 28 September, 2021 after a period of inactivity.

The PACPM is expected to visit some selected correctional centres across the country.

Vanguard News Nigeria