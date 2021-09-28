Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Ojaja II

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, Ojaja 11, has said that the prayers offered during the 2021 Olojo festival would bring total transformation to Nigeria.

Ogunwusi stated this while observing his ”Ancestral Traditional Propitiation” on Monday, in Ile-Ife, Osun state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Ancestral Traditional Propitiation is the annual visitation by the Ooni to his family/royal compound in Ile-Ife, after the celebration of Olojo festival.

Oba Ogunwusi said that better days are here for Nigeria and it will begin to manifest in all sectors of the economy.

He said that Olojo festival was all about prayer for the people and the country at large, adding “there is no way Nigeria as a country will not feel the positive impacts of the Olojo festival prayers.’’

The traditional ruler recalled that on Saturday when he appeared with the “Aare crown” during the festival, there was lightning, an indication that, there would be a brighter and greater future for the country.

He appealed to all Nigerians to support him in his drive to protect, promote and add value to traditional heritage and culture.

The Ooni prayed for the betterment of the land, Osun and Nigeria at large,

“There is a brighter future ahead,” Ogunwusi said.

(NAN)

