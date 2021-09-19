By Femi Aribisala

The fearful are determined to save their lives by themselves. Tell the Lord: “Make me understand that whosoever will save his life will lose it: and whoever will lose his life for Jesus’ sake will find it.” Believe and speak: “Jesus is my Saviour. I don’t need any other Saviour. I cannot save myself. Only Jesus can save me.”

“Let me not act out of fear. Let me not be asked why I did something, and I say I did it because I was afraid. Let me say I did it because I believe. Let me say I did it because I believe in God.”

“Let me not be afraid of tomorrow. Let me not be so afraid of tomorrow that I try to gain the whole world to the detriment of my soul. Let me commit my tomorrow into the hands of God.”

Fear of adversity

My brother died of sickle cell anaemia when I was 12 years old. A few years later, my only sister, Yemisi, also died. As a result, my parents became very afraid. My mother carried me everywhere. She carried me to all sorts of churches. She took me to the river to bathe in. She gave me black soap to use to bathe. Her faith became motivated by fear. It took her months to regain her spiritual equilibrium.

Tell the Lord: “I need your help. Don’t let the fear of adversity lead me away from you. Don’t let fear carry me from pillar to post. Let my heart be steadfast. Let it be fixed, trusting in the Lord.”

This should be your confession: “I am troubled on every side, yet not distressed; I am perplexed, but not in despair; persecuted, but not forsaken; cast down, but not destroyed; always bearing about in the body the dying of the Lord Jesus, that the life also of Jesus might be made manifest in my body.” (2 Corinthians 4:8-10).

One, two, many fears

What do you fear? What are you afraid of? Christians have too many fears. Whatever we fear becomes our god.

David says: “I sought the Lord, and he heard me, and delivered me from all my fears.” (Psalm 34:4).

Ask God to deliver you from all your fears. Tell Him: “Deliver me from the fear of men. Deliver me from the fear of demons. Deliver me from the fear of the future. Deliver me from the fear of the unknown.”

“Let me not be afraid of losing my job otherwise my job will become my life and my god. Let me not be afraid of losing my husband or my wife otherwise they become my life and my god. Let me not be afraid that I will not get married to the bone of my bone and the flesh of my flesh.”

Isaiah says: “Search from the book of the Lord and read: not one of these shall fail; not one shall lack her mate. For My mouth has commanded it, and His Spirit has gathered them.” (Isaiah 34:16).

You will not lack your husband. You will not lack your wife. You will not lack your children. You will not lack the good things of the life of godliness in Jesus’ name.

Tell the Lord: “Let me not be afraid of losing my life otherwise my life is my god. Let me have a life that cannot be lost, stolen, or destroyed. Let Jesus be my life and my God. Let there be only one God in my life.”

“Let me not worship money. Let me not worship idols. Let me worship only the one true God. Let me not worship God with my hands. Let me not worship God with my lips. Let me worship God in my heart of hearts. Let me worship God in spirit and truth.”

God is One

Hear O Israel, the Lord our God is One God. If there are two gods, then one of them cannot be God. What we worship preoccupies us. If we fear something, it becomes an object of worship. It dominates the mind. We dwell on it, we magnify it, and we extol it. What we fear becomes an idol. It dethrones God in our lives. Certainly, it must be more powerful than God for us to fear it.

Tell God: “Please don’t let this happen to me. Remove every idol in my heart. Let me not be like those Israelites who: “Feared the LORD yet served their own gods.” (2 Kings 17:33).

Tell the Lord: “I will not be afraid of ten thousands of people who have set themselves against me all around.” Let me believe Your word when You say: “I will never leave you nor forsake you.” “Let me declare boldly that: “The Lord is my helper; I will not fear. What can man do to me?” (Hebrews 13:5-6).

Tell God: “Let me not be afraid of man whose breath is in his nostrils. Let me not be afraid of men and thereby lose my fear of God. Let me not fear the reproach of men.”

God says: “I, even I, am He who comforts you. Who are you that you should be afraid of a man who will die, and of the son of a man who will be made like grass?” (Isaiah 51:12).

Therefore, tell the Lord: “Let me not be afraid of my bosses. Let me not be afraid of those in positions of authority. Let me not fear for my children. Let me not be afraid of armed robbers. Let me not be afraid of kidnappers. Let me not be afraid of terrorists. Let me not be afraid of sickness. Let me not be afraid of accidents. Let me not be afraid of death.”

Limiting effects of fear

“Let me not be afraid of entering into intimate relationships. Let me not be afraid of falling in love. Let me not be afraid to be vulnerable. Let me not be afraid of my parents. Let me not be afraid of failure. Let me not be afraid of weakness. Let me not be afraid of giants. Let me not be afraid of demons. Let me not be afraid of spiritual wickedness in high places. Let me only fear God.”

Appropriate this promise of God: “In the righteousness of Christ will I be established: and I shall be far from oppression; for I shall not fear: and from terror; for it shall not come near me. Behold, they shall surely gather together, but not by the Lord: whosoever shall gather together against me shall fall for my sake.”

“Behold, the Lord has created the smith that blows the coals in the fire, and that brings forth an instrument for His work; and He has created the waster to destroy. But no weapon that is formed against me shall prosper, and every tongue that shall rise against me in judgment I will condemn. This is the heritage of the servants of the LORD, and my righteousness is of Christ.” (Isaiah 54:14-17).

Declare and decree it: “This promise is fulfilled in my life. This promise of God is fulfilled in my situations and circumstances. This promise of God is my defense.”

