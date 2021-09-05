By Simon Ifeanyi Ezeh

Why should we only pray for followers of Christ in Nigeria and not the entire political space called Nigeria, including everyone and everything in it? Shouldn’t we be patriotic and also pray for the peace and prosperity of Nigeria, as Christians or more appropriately, as followers of Christ?

Since the mega pastors of mega-churches in Nigeria pray for political Nigeria and not just for the children of God in Nigeria (followers of Christ), isn’t it appropriate to take our cues from them and join in seeking Nigeria’s peace from God? We would have to ask the Lord, Jesus Christ because my opinion or that of anyone else is irrelevant in this matter. Jesus Christ alone has the answers; the rest is a waste of time. Of course, my ONLY authority for all the conclusions herein is Christ, not even the Bible or anyone else.

Under standard conditions, to follow Christ would mean to begin from where he begins and stop where he stops but Christians would have none of that. They would listen to everyone else but Christ. If you ask a Christian a question about Christ, he would, most certainly, answer you about Paul or he’d dig up some very unrelated material from the Old Testament and serve it to you, unfortunately.

In this article, I’m going, as always, to point out the bases as well as the basics of our faith in Christ, strictly relying on his teachings and I’m sure Christians are going to engage me, not with respect to the subject matter, but from the false doctrines they had soaked up from pastors since their babyhood. Notwithstanding all the contradictions, we must continue to preach the truth from the perspective of the truth himself. Christ, ONLY, knows the truth and reveals same to whosoever asks him for the truth.

Mat 11:27 All things are delivered unto me of my Father: and no man knoweth the Son, but the Father; neither knoweth any man the Father, save the Son, and he to whomsoever the Son will reveal him.

Mat 7:7 Ask, and it shall be given you; seek, and ye shall find; knock, and it shall be opened unto you:

Mat 7:8 For every one that asketh receiveth; and he that seeketh findeth; and to him that knocketh it shall be opened.

If you’re a child of God, your kingdom, country or concern should be in heaven, not on earth, and certainly not in Nigeria. The only way anyone could contradict this sentence is by relying on the partially blind Old Testament prophets but never on Christ. Whoever leaves Christ and goes back to the OT prophets or to some false prophet in the New Testament in search of truth is like a blind man who moves from light to darkness in a futile attempt to see.

Once you hear it from Christ, run with it because a brief moment of detour or dilly-dally to “bury your father” or say ‘goodbye’ to some people could derail you! Walking with God is very closely related to science, from my personal experience. For instance, a reaction that occurs at 10o Centigrade would never occur at any other temperature, no matter how close it is to 10oC.

That’s also how it works with God. You could wait on God for three days in prayer and give up because you didn’t get an answer but the set time or duration for you might be four days! One might walk away, in that case, and conclude that God doesn’t answer prayers. A three-days-fast is clearly impressive by every human standard but we’re not praying to man. It’s God we’re praying to and he alone determines the terms of reference.

If you remember, I’d written a message on my experiences regarding hearing from God and the dangers of not acting immediately on whatever information we receive from God. Sometimes, we suffer losses due to lack of urgency in carrying out the word (command) of God, and it could include the loss of one’s life, or we just find that nothing happens until we’ve fulfilled the word or command we’re given. So, we really don’t have the time to waste on unfruitful arguments which arise when we look away from Christ and focus on other prophets who don’t have the entire truth required for our salvation.

Children of God are those who have answered the call of God, through Christ, to come out from this world and relocate to God’s kingdom. We’ve been called to relocate because the present world is beyond remedy since its original destiny is destruction and no amount of prayer, fasting, wealth, technology, politics, etc. could alter this fact.

If you’re a child of God and engaged in certain activities like politics, environmental activism, human rights activism, advocacy for women rights and cancer awareness, etc. with hope of making the world a better place, you’re simply wasting your time apart from doing the wrong things. Some of us are so ignorant that we’re celebrating birthdays, successes or achievements, etc. in a place where we should be tiding up our works and hurrying to leave before its final implosion.

The end of this world is here!! Please, whatever you do, ensure you’re not left behind. Let’s stop and think: is God really powerless to save his children who are being killed in thousands in Nigeria, Afghanistan and elsewhere? If a child of God ends in heaven after having been killed by bokoharam or Taliban, would that be victory or defeat, advantage or disadvantage, gain or loss? You know, I know, that the height of blessedness is one’s return to heaven, to make it to the Father’s presence. There, one won’t have to fast or pray or even go through an intermediary, we’d just be talking to him face to face.

Whereas we know and understand that no hell could prevail against us, as long as we’re not yet done with our God assigned mandate on earth; it should be our utmost desire to return to heaven, even now. If we’re on earth to do God’s will and not ours, the thought of return to heaven should be a happy one for us since it would be a call to quit toiling and come home to rest.

Unfortunately, the thought of leaving this world is bête noire, a curse, to most Christians because we’re not doing the will of God but our own will. And, that explains our reaction(s) when one of us dies. Sometimes we cry, weep inconsolably and want to jump into the grave and be buried together with the dead brother. Does it mean we don’t believe in Christ? Or, we believe in Christ as well as in other false prophets, depending on our needs? Why do we behave like that? Could it be because we suspect the dead brother didn’t make it to heaven, so that he went to hell?

Anyone who reacts that way to the thought of return to heaven but celebrates achievements, birthdays etc. in this life, is not a child of God because he’s neither living for Christ nor is he really in love with God the Father. Religious activities like church attendance, and speaking of christianese (by God’s grace, bless you, amen, etc.) will not save such a person. If this world is absolutely morally despicable to Christ, how could someone who’s a lover of this world be a follower of Christ? Our thoughts and emotions determine who we are and God sees and knows them. We have to repent as Christians because until now, we have not yet believed God.

Jas_4:4 Ye adulterers and adulteresses, know ye not that the friendship of the world is enmity with God? whosoever therefore will be a friend of the world is the enemy of God

Should a follower of Christ celebrate success or achievement on earth?

First, he shouldn’t celebrate success on earth because he would be celebrating achievement in the realm of the dead. That would be stupid. Dead people are not just those who’ve ceased to breathe and are either in the mortuaries or in the graves; anyone whose life isn’t ruled by the words of Christ is dead. A follower of Christ would be a fool to be proud of a material achievement or to try to impress dead people by celebrating anything apart from what God appointed like marriages and feasts held in honour and remembrance of Christ.

In the parable of the prodigal son, Lk11:15-32, we understand that we live in the realm of the dead or the “far country” either because we’re sinners or simply because we’re in this world of sin and of the dead. Even if one isn’t a sinner (some people aren’t sinners), he’s still living among dead people (sinners) and in the land of the dead (this world). So, the environment in which we live as children of God doesn’t provide the atmosphere for celebration on earth. The world could only elicit one certain reaction from a child of God and that is sadness or mournfulness. No wonder the Lord is described as a man of sorrows.

Also, very key to note is that all the sons weren’t prodigal. One was, but the other wasn’t. Actually, all haven’t sinned and come short of God’s glory according to Paul. Some people, as in this parable, are still righteous in spite of living among many corrupt sinners. This theme is emphasized by the parables of wheat and tares, threshing floor, bad and good trees, wise and foolish virgins, sower, lost sheep, lost coin, etc., stressing the fact of a remnant which always remains and refuses to join the multitude to do evil.

These parables emphasize the coexistence of righteous and unrighteous people on earth; not the existence of one without the other. You never have an era in which only the sinners existed without the righteous at all, they always existed side by side and their relationship is like that of smoke and the nostrils.

The final message of this parable is that every sinner is a prodigal son to God and the only requirement for his forgiveness and restoration is repentance. God never requested any vicarious sacrifice in order to justify or forgive this guy! All he required was a change of heart or repentance. So, the gospel is about repentance for sinners and mercy from the merciful God, nothing more, nothing less and nothing else!

Second, this world is a giant crucible for followers of Christ. If they aren’t being fried in Nigeria, it’d be in Afghanistan, in China or elsewhere. Children of God are doves among serpents, sheep among wolves and peace-makers among trouble-makers. So, they’re the underdogs with respect to the actual oppressed and dispossessed in every corner of the earth because they would always forgive or turn the other cheek.

Our kingdom or country is not on earth, so, there’s no basis for us to contend for anything here and there’s also, no basis for our celebration of material success. If one of your siblings is in trouble, you don’t go about celebrating but some of us have no qualms celebrating all manner of worldliness in spite of the raging Christian persecution all over the world. Such attitude betrays our real selves; instead of the façade we put forward to deceive people.

Should A Follower of Christ Be Patriotic?

All we need to answer this question is take a look at Christ and see if he was patriotic as a Jew or not. Without wasting any time, it’s obvious that a child of God has no business with patriotism. Patriotism is one’s love for his country which goes as far as sacrificing one’s life for his country if the need arises.

An unbeliever, who doesn’t know his right from his left could be patriotic or loyal to an earthly country but not a child of God. A follower of Christ has his country in heaven, why should he bother with hopeless, godless and extremely evil entities called nations or countries on earth? These godless countries or nations are governed by evil men on the bases of evil laws. Is that a place you want to love or associate with? Some of us hide our love for this world behind a scripture by David, as shown below, to claim that everywhere we live becomes our Jerusalem, which we have to love and pray for.

Psa 122:6 Pray for the peace of Jerusalem: they shall prosper that love thee

All over the Psalms, we see scriptures like the one above and it evokes a deep religious feeling towards the Jewish nation of Israel, making people believe that Israel or Jerusalem is a holy place. People, the world over, throng the city of Jerusalem, believing, in their ignorance, that Jerusalem is holy or closer to God than other places but it’s very far from the truth. God chose the Jews and used them as a template nation to expose his ways to the world but the Jews rejected the prophets, killed them, rejected Christ (the Messiah) and also killed him, thus rejecting God and his kingdom. Christ says that the Jews are worse off with his coming because their situation became worse than it was before his coming and he taught this in an elaborate parable below.

The Sign of Jonah and the Unclean Spirit

Matthew 12:38-45

38 One day some teachers of religious law and Pharisees came to Jesus and said, “Teacher, we want you to show us a miraculous sign to prove your authority.” 39 But Jesus replied, “Only an evil, adulterous generation would demand a miraculous sign; but the only sign I will give them is the sign of the prophet Jonah. 40 For as Jonah was in the belly of the great fish for three days and three nights, so will the Son of Man be in the heart of the earth for three days and three nights. 41 “The people of Nineveh will stand up against this generation on judgment day and condemn it, for they repented of their sins at the preaching of Jonah. Now someone greater than Jonah is here—but you refuse to repent. 42 The queen of Sheba* will also stand up against this generation on judgment day and condemn it, for she came from a distant land to hear the wisdom of Solomon. Now someone greater than Solomon is here—but you refuse to listen. 43 “When an evil* spirit leaves a person, it goes into the desert, seeking rest but finding none. 44 Then it says, ‘I will return to the person I came from.’ So it returns and finds its former home empty, swept, and in order. 45 Then the spirit finds seven other spirits more evil than itself, and they all enter the person and live there. And so that person is worse off than before. That will be the experience of this evil generation.”

The children of Israel refused to come to God by the means of the law and the prophets – Matt. 23:30-32. That was bad but their rejection of Jesus Christ is far more terrible and so is their condition because God took the kingdom away from them and gave it to the nation (the little flock, made up of true believers from all over the world) that produces the fruits required (Luke 12:32).

Jesus does not in any way teach or imply that the Jews have an advantage over others; instead he stresses the opposite by calling then an evil and adulterous people! – Lk. 19:41-44, Lk. 13:31-35. But Paul, in clear ignorance, writes that all Israel shall be saved – Rom. 11:26 – on the account of their forefathers (Christ condemned the evil, unbelieving Jews and their forefathers in Matt 23:30-32), and he supported his argument with Isa. 59:20-21 which is not saying the same thing. Instead, Isa. 59:20, 21 says that an Israeli who repents shall be saved and not that every Israeli must be saved whether or not he repents. We must beware of the leaven (false teaching) of Paul for they are very many in the New Testament. See Matt. 21:42-43.

If any nation would merit patriotism from sons of God, it would have been the Jewish nation of Israel but we’ve just seen here that God rejected them, took away the kingdom from them and gave it to any people from anywhere on earth, that obey the commandments of God. In Heb 11 (whole chapter), we are told that the prophets didn’t find a singular godly nation on earth, not even Israel qualified.

So, they never pledged allegiance to any nation on earth, instead, they looked forward to God’s kingdom, that country with foundations, whose builder would be God. With that heavenly mindset, they didn’t even build houses; they lived in tents and moved on whenever the persecution became unbearable. Some of them lived in caves and deserts, wondering in goat or sheep skins, just to show their extreme rejection of this world. How could a child of God contemplate patriotism? A mere man could possess dual citizenship but not a child of God.

What does Christ say about patriotism and patriotic prayer?

Joh 17:9 I pray for them: I pray not for the world, but for them which thou hast given me; for they are thine.

Joh 17:15 I pray not that thou shouldest take them out of the world, but that thou shouldest keep them from the evil.

Joh 17:16 They are not of the world, even as I am not of the world.

Joh 17:20 Neither pray I for these alone, but for them also which shall believe on me through their word;

Given Christ’s examples above, a believer has no business with praying for “his country” in generality, like praying for Nigeria. You should pray for followers of Christ in Nigeria, not for the political entity called Nigeria. Everybody in Nigeria isn’t a child of God. Whereas some are children of God, some are children of the devil, and whereas some represent light, others represent darkness. What’s the partnership between light and darkness? None! Light must drive out darkness, they can never coexist or co-operate in any shape or form.

There’s either light or darkness, never both together. If you despise and hate Nigeria because it’s evil, you’re right but you must also despise and hate other countries of this world if, really, you’re a child of God. I smile when some of “my brothers” describe the prospective nation of Biafra as God’s own nation because God has no nation on earth. They imagine that Biafra would be the opposite of everything Nigeria represents.

Whereas I believe in that sort of possibility (since it’s positive), a country or nation run solely on the words of Christ would be that kingdom of God we’d been praying for. If that’s the case, why don’t we just call for God’s kingdom as commanded by Christ instead of calling for Biafra? That country you get or govern by human negotiations, referendum, constitution, UN treaties, fights and blood shed, political horse trading, etc. has nothing in relationship with the kingdom of God.

If Christ (a Jew) didn’t pray for the Jewish nation of Israel or for its capital Jerusalem, because he knows it would have been wrong to ascribe holiness or godliness to an “evil and adulterous people”, why should contemporary believers think they know better than Christ, by insisting that Israel (and Jerusalem) remains a holy land? Some of us created an unfounded doctrine that everywhere we live becomes our Jerusalem, so, we pray for the peace of that place, except that Christ never taught anything like that.

Our inheritance is the peace of God, the peace he gives to every believer, not to any physical place. Once Christ comes around his people, the first thing he does is to pronounce peace upon them; he never pronounced peace upon any land whatsoever. Why should Christians always go astray? Shouldn’t the sheep only go to the places where the shepherded leads?

I think the problem is that believers find it difficult to leave this world alone. We want heaven and the world together but it never works that way. If we gain one, we lose the other. A normal human being desires a politically stable and peaceful country or world where he goes about his personal business without fear but that’s not the will of God, unfortunately. This world is conditioned for chaos and that’s how it’ll be till the end of the ages.

Anyone who’s trying to achieve world peace by prayer or politics is misguided. Even science agrees that every system must be subject to molecular disorder, randomness or unpredictability and will always gradually but surely decline into chaos. Sometimes, we worry about our fortunes in a chaotic and unstable environment but we shouldn’t because it’s sinful to do so and our safety or fortunes don’t depend on the performance of the economy or politics of that portion of the earth were we live. All our streams originate from heaven, why bother with how the world fares?

Please, refresh your memory with the scriptures below and think of what would be the believers’ appropriate reaction to the issues bedeviling the world today. A careful inspection of the scriptures below would reveal that a child of God should be mindful of the business of God’s kingdom because he’s not sure when his Lord returns to appraise his labour. He’s not even allowed to bother about his life, how could he engage in vain activities intended to change the world or make it better?

Mat 10:16 Behold, I send you forth as sheep in the midst of wolves: be ye therefore wise as serpents, and harmless as doves.

Mat 10:17 But beware of men: for they will deliver you up to the councils, and they will scourge you in their synagogues;

Mat 10:18 And ye shall be brought before governors and kings for my sake, for a testimony against them and the Gentiles.

Mat 10:19 But when they deliver you up, take no thought how or what ye shall speak: for it shall be given you in that same hour what ye shall speak.

Mat 10:20 For it is not ye that speak, but the Spirit of your Father which speaketh in you.

Mat 10:21 And the brother shall deliver up the brother to death, and the father the child: and the children shall rise up against their parents, and cause them to be put to death.

Mat 10:22 And ye shall be hated of all men for my name’s sake: but he that endureth to the end shall be saved.

Mat 10:23 But when they persecute you in this city, flee ye into another: for verily I say unto you, Ye shall not have gone over the cities of Israel, till the Son of man be come.

Mat 10:24 The disciple is not above his master, nor the servant above his lord.

Mat 10:25 It is enough for the disciple that he be as his master, and the servant as his lord. If they have called the master of the house Beelzebub, how much more shall they call them of his household?

Have No Fear

Mat 10:26 Fear them not therefore: for there is nothing covered, that shall not be revealed; and hid, that shall not be known.

Mat 10:27 What I tell you in darkness, that speak ye in light: and what ye hear in the ear, that preach ye upon the housetops.

Mat 10:28 And fear not them which kill the body, but are not able to kill the soul: but rather fear him which is able to destroy both soul and body in hell.

Mat 10:29 Are not two sparrows sold for a farthing? and one of them shall not fall on the ground without your Father.

Mat 10:30 But the very hairs of your head are all numbered.

Mat 10:31 Fear ye not therefore, ye are of more value than many sparrows.

Mat 10:32 Whosoever therefore shall confess me before men, him will I confess also before my Father which is in heaven.

Mat 10:33 But whosoever shall deny me before men, him will I also deny before my Father which is in heaven.

Not Peace, but a Sword

Mat 10:34 Think not that I am come to send peace on earth: I came not to send peace, but a sword.

Mat 10:35 For I am come to set a man at variance against his father, and the daughter against her mother, and the daughter in law against her mother in law.

Mat 10:36 And a man’s foes shall be they of his own household.

Mat 10:37 He that loveth father or mother more than me is not worthy of me: and he that loveth son or daughter more than me is not worthy of me.

Mat 10:38 And he that taketh not his cross, and followeth after me, is not worthy of me.

Mat 10:39 He that findeth his life shall lose it: and he that loseth his life for my sake shall find it.

Rewards

Mat 10:40 He that receiveth you receiveth me, and he that receiveth me receiveth him that sent me.

Mat 10:41 He that receiveth a prophet in the name of a prophet shall receive a prophet’s reward; and he that receiveth a righteous man in the name of a righteous man shall receive a righteous man’s reward.

Mat 10:42 And whosoever shall give to drink unto one of these little ones a cup of cold water only in the name of a disciple, verily I say unto you, he shall in no wise lose his reward.

Mat 6:9 After this manner therefore pray ye: Our Father which art in heaven, Hallowed be thy name.

Mat 6:10 Thy kingdom come. Thy will be done in earth, as it is in heaven.

Mat 6:11 Give us this day our daily bread.

Mat 6:12 And forgive us our debts, as we forgive our debtors.

Mat 6:13 And lead us not into temptation, but deliver us from evil: For thine is the kingdom, and the power, and the glory, for ever. Amen.

Mat 6:14 For if ye forgive men their trespasses, your heavenly Father will also forgive you:

Mat 6:15 But if ye forgive not men their trespasses, neither will your Father forgive your trespasses.

Luk_9:60 Jesus said unto him, Let the dead bury their dead: but go thou and preach the kingdom of God.

Luk_9:62 And Jesus said unto him, No man, having put his hand to the plough, and looking back, is fit for the kingdom of God.

Joh_18:36 Jesus answered, My kingdom is not of this world: if my kingdom were of this world, then would my servants fight, that I should not be delivered to the Jews: but now is my kingdom not from hence.

Luk 12:29 And seek not ye what ye shall eat, or what ye shall drink, neither be ye of doubtful mind.

Luk 12:30 For all these things do the nations of the world seek after: and your Father knoweth that ye have need of these things.

Luk 12:31 But rather seek ye the kingdom of God; and all these things shall be added unto you.

Luk 12:32 Fear not, little flock; for it is your Father’s good pleasure to give you the kingdom.

Luk 12:33 Sell that ye have, and give alms; provide yourselves bags which wax not old, a treasure in the heavens that faileth not, where no thief approacheth, neither moth corrupteth.

Luk 12:34 For where your treasure is, there will your heart be also.

You Must Be Ready

Luk 12:35 Let your loins be girded about, and your lights burning;

Luk 12:36 And ye yourselves like unto men that wait for their lord, when he will return from the wedding; that when he cometh and knocketh, they may open unto him immediately.

Luk 12:37 Blessed are those servants, whom the lord when he cometh shall find watching: verily I say unto you, that he shall gird himself, and make them to sit down to meat, and will come forth and serve them.

Luk 12:38 And if he shall come in the second watch, or come in the third watch, and find them so, blessed are those servants.

Luk 12:39 And this know, that if the goodman of the house had known what hour the thief would come, he would have watched, and not have suffered his house to be broken through.

Luk 12:40 Be ye therefore ready also: for the Son of man cometh at an hour when ye think not.

Luk 12:41 Then Peter said unto him, Lord, speakest thou this parable unto us, or even to all?

Luk 12:42 And the Lord said, Who then is that faithful and wise steward, whom his lord shall make ruler over his household, to give them their portion of meat in due season?

Luk 12:43 Blessed is that servant, whom his lord when he cometh shall find so doing.

Luk 12:44 Of a truth I say unto you, that he will make him ruler over all that he hath.

Luk 12:45 But and if that servant say in his heart, My lord delayeth his coming; and shall begin to beat the menservants and maidens, and to eat and drink, and to be drunken;

Luk 12:46 The lord of that servant will come in a day when he looketh not for him, and at an hour when he is not aware, and will cut him in sunder, and will appoint him his portion with the unbelievers.

Luk 12:47 And that servant, which knew his lord’s will, and prepared not himself, neither did according to his will, shall be beaten with many stripes.

Luk 12:48 But he that knew not, and did commit things worthy of stripes, shall be beaten with few stripes. For unto whomsoever much is given, of him shall be much required: and to whom men have committed much, of him they will ask the more.

Not Peace, but Division

Luk 12:49 I am come to send fire on the earth; and what will I, if it be already kindled?

Luk 12:50 But I have a baptism to be baptized with; and how am I straitened till it be accomplished!

Luk 12:51 Suppose ye that I am come to give peace on earth? I tell you, Nay; but rather division:

Luk 12:52 For from henceforth there shall be five in one house divided, three against two, and two against three.

Luk 12:53 The father shall be divided against the son, and the son against the father; the mother against the daughter, and the daughter against the mother; the mother in law against her daughter in law, and the daughter in law against her mother in law.

Children of God or Followers of Christ should look out for their brothers and sisters. The business of evangelizing the world and caring for sons of God is more than enough to engage us. Your love for “your” country will make you miss God.

A follower of Christ is an endangered species; he really has no capacity to look for more trouble in this life. A sheep among wolves or a dove among serpents can’t afford to look for trouble since he’s already between the devil and the deep blue sea. A child of God who really understands his status in this life would be much more wary than any soldier on earth.

What’s your business with Nigeria, as a Nigerian Christian, if you know that Nigeria as a country is in partnership with the enemies of God? Every single nation or country on earth is an enemy of God because the purpose of establishing nations is to separate people from God. Do you know of a nation that operates on the basis of the scripture below? Don’t worry. You can’t find one.

Mat 5:38 Ye have heard that it hath been said, An eye for an eye, and a tooth for a tooth:

Mat 5:39 But I say unto you, That ye resist not evil: but whosoever shall smite thee on thy right cheek, turn to him the other also.

Mat 5:40 And if any man will sue thee at the law, and take away thy coat, let him have thy cloke also.

Mat 5:41 And whosoever shall compel thee to go a mile, go with him twain.

Mat 5:42 Give to him that asketh thee, and from him that would borrow of thee turn not thou away.

Mat 5:43 Ye have heard that it hath been said, Thou shalt love thy neighbour, and hate thine enemy.

Mat 5:44 But I say unto you, Love your enemies, bless them that curse you, do good to them that hate you, and pray for them which despitefully use you, and persecute you;

Patriotism is satanic. Believers should focus their love and prayers on their brethren, not on any country or nation in this world, no matter where they’re born or where they live. The Lord bless your eyes and ears to see and hear him yourself. Amen

Vanguard News Nigeria