Powershift: Northern governors only exercised their right under freedom of expression ― Southern governors

Dayo Johnson – Akure

File: Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo; Dapo Abiodun of Ogun, Akwa Ibom Deputy Governor, Moses Ekpo; Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra, Douye Diri of Bayelsa, Ebonyi’s David Omahi, Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti, Chairman, Southern Governors Forum and Govenor of Ondo, Rotimi Akeredolu; Senator Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta, Nyesom Wike of Rivers, Babajide Sanwolu of Lagos, Enugu State’s Ifeanyi Ugwanyi, Imo Deputy Governor, Placid Njoku; Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde and Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia in a photograph after Southern Governors meeting at Government House, Asaba.

Chairman of the Southern Governors Forum, Rotimi Akeredolu, has said that northern governors should not be grudged for kicking against power shifting to the south in 2023.

Akeredolu in a terse response through his information and Orientation commissioner in Ondo state, Donald Ojogo in Akure said that they have only exercised their right under freedom of expression.

He said, “on the northern governors’ resolution, They have expressed and indeed exercised their rights under Freedom of Expression.”

Akeredolu added that “No one can stop them from expressing themselves.”

