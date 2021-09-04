.

In recognition of his outstanding contributions to the engineering sector, the Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE), has bestowed its prestigious Fellowship on Engr. Idowu Adegboyega Oyebanjo.

Oyebanjo is the Chief Technical Officer(CTO) of the Federal Government’s Power Company Limited, Nigeria’s special project responsible for the delivery and implementation of the Presidential Power Initiative (PPI).

Prior to his appointment by President Muhammadu Buhari as CTO of the power company, Oyebanjo was a Primary System Design Engineer with E-ON /Western Power Distribution, United Kingdom(UK) and later Facilities Engineer, JV Oil operations, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC).

He is also a member of the Nigerian Institution of Power Engineers (NIPE), COREN registered engineer and power system expert of over 22 years experience, among others.