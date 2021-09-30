By Egufe Yafugborhi – Port Harcoury

The Port Harcourt Distribution Company (PHED) has dragged a former staff, Kufre Udoh, before a Magistrate Court sitting in Port Harcourt, Rivers State to answer to charges of fraud.

Kufre, 40, was earlier arrested by the Police in River State for multiple infractions including alleged fraudulent diversion of PHED’s funds resulting in the court trial following police investigation.

Among the four count charge against the defendant as contained in the charge sheet was the charge of obtaining financial rewards by false pretenses.

PHED is grappling with existential threats from energy theft, vandalism, staff assault and meter tampering/bypass to unlawful invasion of distribution substations vandals and otherpersons in various communities.

Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of PHED, Henry Ajagbawa, has warned vandals and others whose activities are inimical to smooth operations of the company to desist from any untoward activity or face legal consequences.

On a tour of PHED’s franchise states comprising of Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa, Cross River and Rivers States, Ajagbawa had also urged staff of the company to shun sharp practices and stay true to the company’s core values.

PHED currently provides power for a total of 14 million people in the four states of Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa, Cross River and Rivers States.

