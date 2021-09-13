By Adeola Badru – Ibadan

A popular music promoter, Ola Ibironke, popularly known as Dudu Heritage is dead.

The socialite, a prominent golfer in Ibadan, and husband to top actress, Bimbo Oshin reportedly died some few hours ago.

‘Dudu’ lived in the United States some years ago where he was a music promoter before relocating to Nigeria to run a private business.

He was until his death, the Captain of the prestigious Ibadan Golf Club (IGC).

The cause of his death is still unknown as of the time of filing this report.

