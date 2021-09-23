By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The National Librarian and Chief Executive Officer of the National Library of Nigeria, Prof. Chinwe Anunobi Thursday identified poor reading culture in Nigeria as a dangerous challenge to national development which should be addressed urgently.

Prof. Anunobi made this known in a welcome address at the National Library of Nigeria’s 2021 Readership Promotion Campaign in Makurdi, the Benue State capital with the theme: ‘Building a Nation of Readers: Share Your Story.’

She stated that the objectives of the campaign was to encourage and revive the moribund reading culture among Nigerians by way of promoting the availability of good reading materials and to collectively with other stakeholders seek solutions to address identified obstacles to reading culture in Nigeria.

Represented by the Director, Virtual Library Services Department, VLSD, Mr. Paul Mamman, she said “to achieve these over the years, the National Library has continued to embark on readership promotion campaigns with the focus on children and youths in primary and secondary schools by way of sensitizing, informing, and educating them on reading culture.

“This is geared towards enhancing their knowledge and creativity via various literary activities. However, by extension of strategies, the campaigns were later extended to some identified groups in the society.

“The groups included expectant and nursing mothers in maternity homes, workers and travellers in motor parks, inmates of the Nigeria Correctional Services and rural communities around the state capitals. We adopted this strategy to ensure that no social stratum is neglected in the campaign.”

The National Librarian explained that “this year’s theme is hinged on the fact that reading is a springboard for change and growth. Our democracy, economy, education and quality of lives are all enhanced by reading well and critically.

“To further sustain the awareness created by previous campaigns, we will equally make donation of books to correctional centres and engage in radio talks, read aloud by and for school children and have round table discussions with book clubs in Nigeria. All these are geared towards making Nigeria a reading nation.”