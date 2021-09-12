By Obas Esiedesa, Abuja

Poor power supply is a big challenge to operating a factory in Nigeria, the CEO of Zeetin Engineering, Mr. Azibaola Robert, has disclosed.

Robert who spoke at the weekend in Abuja when the President of Council for the Regulation Engineering in Nigeria, COREN, Engr. Ali Rabiu visited Zeetin factory in Abuja said about N3.5 billion have been spent in developing the facility which is at 70 percent complete.

He noted that for factory operators poor power supply was a major issue that needs to be urgently addressed.

On the funding challenges for investors, he said: “To be fair to the Ministry of Science and Technology, we have not approached them. But the Bank of Industry (BOI) and NEXIM Bank have been supportive though we have not gotten any facility from them. Both parties have been here and they have given us assurances that they are going to sponsor the completion of this project.

“I am so pained that in our country, we have to look outside to solve the problems of our teaming population. Any little metal you get is imported from abroad. Developing these basic metals is not rocket science and even when you talk about rocket science, we can get it done in Nigeria. So, what I am doing here is simply working to start a process that may catalyse others while I am still alive and energetic. When we talk technology or tech companies, most of them are basically importing computer technology (parts) and assembling them in Nigeria.

“We should be able to manufacture things fully in Nigeria. For instance, this machine is made up sheets of metals, if I am to import it and assemble in Nigeria, I will need more than one container. But if I bring those sheets and cut them into this machine, I can bring ten metals worth to cut into a machine. So with one container, I can bring ten machines to cut metals and manufacture…so, what’s the big deal? X-Y axis is the same abroad and Nigeria, 10 millimeters abroad is 10 millimeters in Nigeria. When you talk about writing computer programs for machinery, we have tones of Nigerians in the US and Europe working with big firms. They are willing to work with us and I am in contact with a few of them”.

Speaking earlier, Engr. Ali Rabiu stated that facilities at the Zeetin Engineering factory could only be likened to what is available in developed countries.

According to him, “When we travel out, people take us on excursion to some factories and they are really not better than this. I would like to commend the promoter of this venture, what we travel out to find, we now have it right here in Abuja. We have issues with training engineers and technologists, but I want to believe that this place will be a good training ground for upcoming engineers and technologists.

“You are not an engineer, but you have taken me round and spoken well. Congratulations on the good work you are doing and I pray that God continues to guide you for being of great assistance to promoting technological development in Nigeria,” he added.

He expressed the readiness of COREN to collaborate with Zeetin Engineering Limited to train and retain Nigerian engineers and technologist on innovative technology.

