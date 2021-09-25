Stories By Vincent Ujumadu

The candidate of All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, Professor Chukwuma Soludo will today launch his campaign manifesto at the famous Alex Ekwueme Square in Awka.

The Anambra State government has already invited workers and friends of the state to join Governor Willie Obiano who is expected to grace the occasion.

Soludo’s media aide, Mr. Joe Anatune said the event would mark the beginning of a glorious era for the people of the state.

He said: “Cee Cee Soludo will let the cat out of the bag. He will unveil his grand vision for a post-oil and post-Covid 19 Anambra State. He will seek to take Ndi Anambra on a journey they have not gone before. Of course, he will share his big dreams for the state with the people whom he seeks to serve.

“Dreaming big and bringing such dreams to fruition have been indelible footprints of his remarkable public service career. As the Economic Adviser to former President Olusegun Obasanjo, he dreamt big for Nigeria by anchoring the NEEDS document which helped the country secure unprecedented debt relief and created massive employment. He fixed the Federal Bureau of Statistics and made it a more efficient organization in discharging its mandate.

“Furthermore, Soludo’s reform of the banking system as the Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria made the former rickety banks stronger, bigger and reliable enough to play more active role in economic development and participate actively in the global finance market.

“He revived the MINTS, such that the production or Minting of our national currencies and security documents are done locally. The African Finance Corporation (AFC) which is funding infrastructural development across Africa is a spin-off of his prodigious thinking and exceptional executions.

“Truth is that big dreams imbue us with hope for the future and bring us the power to engage and manage present undertakings and challenges. This is one thing that Soludo will bring to the table as governor more than the others competing for the same office with him. His antecedents speak eloquently for him in the above respect.

“His people-focused big dreams will take Ndi Anambra to an exciting and beneficial journey that they have not made before in many positive ways. Sure, they are tailor-made for Anambra State as they seek to make it a livable and prosperous One State Megacity that will be attractive to indigenes and foreigners alike”

Ubah storms communities with spectacular road shows

THE candidate of the Young Progressives Party ( YPP) , Senator

Patrick Ifeanyi Ubah has begun massive campaigns ahead of the November 6 election with road shows in the various communities of Anambra State. The road shows draw people out as they join the train to sing, dance and listen to Senator Uba’s message of hope for the people if he is elected the next governor of the state.

The senator, who is representing Anambra South senatorial zone, adopted the same campaign method in the build –up to the senatorial election of 2019 which he won. He explained that at the conclusion of the road shows, the campaign would enter the second phase of tour of all the 326 political wards where YPP already has thousands of vote canvassers mobilizing voters for Ubah.

.The ward tour which is codenamed “the cricket movement” is aimed at returning to the grassroots where Ubah draws his strength from. Essentially, the cricket movement is to educate the people on how to vote and defend their votes come November 6th 2021.

According to Ubah, political campaigns have gone beyond hiring of buses and transporting people to a particular field with the attendant inconveniences.

PDP’s Ozigbo launches tour of the 21 LGAs

The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Mr. Valentine Ozigbo has flagged off campaign for the 21 local government areas of the state. The impressive ceremony took place at Ajalli, in Orumba North local government area. He has also toured Dunukofia local government area.

The expectation is that Ozigbo, his running mate, Mrs. Azuka Enemo, as well as members of the campaign team and the party’s stakeholders, would cover all the local government areas before the election in November. PDP Vice Presidential candidate in the 2019 general election, Mr. Peter Obi said voting for Ozigbo would guarantee a massive turnaround in the people’s standards of living.

Obi said: “It gladdens my heart to introduce to you the next governor of Anambra State. This is the man who will continue from where I stopped and will do more than I did. Valentine Ozigbo is a son of the soil, a bonafide indigene of the Old Aguata Union. I am very confident that he will work for the interest of all of us when he becomes a governor

.

“Valentine Ozigbo is young; he has learnt the ropes and climbed to the apex of corporate Nigeria and will bring his managerial experience and expertise to make Anambra State great again.”

Vice chairman of PDP in Anambra South, Chief Emma Ebene said the party is best positioned to win the election and called on the Anambra people to look beyond sentiments.

”Our choice is clear. Valentine Ozigbo is the choice of Anambra people and there is no doubt about that. The people have suffered enough neglect from the government of the day and we have resolved to make a better choice this time,” Ebene said.

Addressing the people, Ozigbo said that al that is needed is for everyone to play his or her part to ensure victory at the election.

“In Nigeria, today, PDP remains the best party, and together with my running mate, Mrs. Azuka Enemo, Anambra has the best combination to usher us into an era of greatness. So, I am confident that with your support, we are on the verge of clinching this victory,” he said.