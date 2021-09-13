.

* Erring policeman, arrested, detained – PPRO*

…as CP Odumosu visits bereaved family

By Evelyn Usman

A bullet allegedly fired by policemen from the State Criminal Investigation Department, SCID Yaba, Lagos, who were on a raid of criminal hideouts in the Ijeshatedo area of Surulere, have killed an 18-year old girl.

Consequently, the deceased, Monsurat Ojuade, who scored over 236 marks in the recently released Joint Admission and Matriculation Board JAMB examination, had her dream of furthering her education in one of the Nigerian universities cut short.

Vanguard gathered that she was closing her mother’s shop located on 53 Mogaji street, along Mosafejo road, ijeshatedo, on Friday night, when she saw some boys running.

Unsure of why they were running, she reportedly joined them and ran inside her parents’ house, closing the gate.

But one of the policemen was alleged to have fired a bullet that passed through the gate and hit Monsurat in her laps.

Residents were said to have rushed her to three different hospitals, where she was confirmed dead in one of them.

She reportedly died due to a loss of blood. The Policemen as gathered left the scene after the bullet was fired. Speaking with Vanguard, Councilor representing Ironi ward Surulere, Mr Lanre Oguntoyinbo, described the deceased as his mentee.

He disclosed that the incident happened between 11 pm and11.30pm. He said, “ She was one of those decent brilliant girls in the community. She usually came to me for advice on her career. She was not one of those girls that frolicked around, nor smoked and drank.

She was different. She usually reads her books. She was intelligent, respectful, beautiful, brilliant and resourceful. “ While awaiting her admission into the university, I advised her to go learn how to sew and she was learning Fashion design.

Also Read:

In fact, the clothes she wore that Friday morning was sewn by her.“ We want the policemen that visited the area to be brought to book.

She never committed any crime. She saw some boys running when some policemen came raiding and she also ran.“She was not from a very buoyant family but her parents tried their best to ensure they gave her and her two elder sisters the best within their capability”.

Her mother, who is yet to come to terms with the rude shock of her daughter’s demise, reportedly passed out three times since she heard the news.

Late Monsurat who was the third and last child of the house, was said to be her father’s favourite. An empty shell of a bullet that pierced through late Monsurat laps was reportedly found on the floor.

Erring policeman detained

When contacted, spokesman for the Lagos State Police Command, CSP Adekunle Adisebutu, disclosed that the policeman that fired the shot had been arrested on the instruction of the Commissioner of Police, CP Hakeem Odumosu.

The trigger happy policeman was identified as Sergeant SamuelPhilips. however, stated that the incident occurred at about 1 am, on Saturday.

According to Ajisebutu, “ It has come to the knowledge of the Lagos State Police Command that one Monsurat Ojuade, female, aged 18, was hit by a stray bullet at about 1 am on September 11, 2021when a team of detectives from the State Criminal Investigation Department, Panti, went on investigation activities to effect the arrest of a robbery suspect in Ijeshatedo area of the State. “Concerted efforts were made to save the life of the injured victim.

She was immediately taken to the hospital for urgent medical attention but later died on the way to the hospital.

The Commissioner of Police, CP Hakeem Odumosu, regrets this unfortunate but avoidable incident and sincerely commiserates with the bereaved family in whose pain he shares in this moment of grief.

“This is, therefore, to inform the bereaved family, sympathizers and the general public that the erring Police officer who pulled the trigger has been identified and is currently being detained.

The Commissioner of Police has directed that the said police officer should be tried and charged to court immediately after being dismissed from the Force.

This, it is believed, will serve as a deterrent to others who do not act professionally in the course of their duties.

This singular sad incident notwithstanding, the Lagos State Police Command shall continue to strive vigorously and conscientiously to protect the lives and property of the citizens in the state”.

The Command boss, visited the home of the bereaved family today (Monday to condole with them.

Describing the incident as unfortunate, he assured that justice would be done, informing that an Orderly Room Trial of Sergeant Philip had begun.

CP Odumosu was accompanied by the command’s management team and other senior police officers.

He prayed for the repose of the Monsurat soul and also prayed that God would grant the bereaved family the fortitude to bear the loss.

Vanguard News Nigeria