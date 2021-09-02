By Peter Duru – Makurdi

A kidnap victim and lecturer in the Department of Geography, Benue State University, BSU, Makurdi, Dr. Godwin Kwanga was Thursday rescued by the Police in Makurdi after a gun duel with his abductors.

Vanguard gathered that the university don was abducted Tuesday by the armed men who whisked him away to an unknown destination when he left his private office for his residence along George Akume Way, New GRA Makurdi.

Confirming the rescue in a statement, the Police Public Relations Officer, Deputy Superintendent, DSP, Catherine Anene said information about the kidnap of Dr. Kwanga was received at about 11:30 pm on Tuesday.

“Police operatives were deployed immediately to commenced investigation and a Toyota Highlander SUV belonging to the victim was recovered on the same day while the investigation continued.

“Today September 2, 2021, at about 10 am, information was gathered that the victim was held hostage at Tse-Anjov village, Welfare Quarters, Makurdi. Operatives invaded the hideout and the suspects engaged the police in a gun duel but were overpowered by the police.

The victim was successfully rescued unhurt while the hoodlums escaped with bullets wounds. Items recovered from the scene include; one Ak47 rifle loaded with eight live ammunition, 43 expanded ammunition and two Toyota Camry vehicles.”

Mrs. Anene urged members of the public to provide useful information to the police about any suspected movement of hoodlums and cooperate with officers who are on trial of the hoodlums.

