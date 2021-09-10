By Davies Iheamnachor, Port-Harcourt

Operatives of Nigeria Police in Rivers State have rescued eight persons kidnapped by sea pirates in the state.

The operatives, who stormed the hideout where the criminal held their captives at Bolo creek in Ogu/Bolo LGA of the State, also arrested one suspect.

The Public Relations Officer of the State Police Command, SP. Nnamdi Omoni, in a statement confirming the development, said the success was following intense pressure mounted on the kidnappers by the police.

Omoni in the statement on behalf of the Commissioner of Police in the state, Friday Eboka, noted that the freed victims were those kidnapped along Bodo/Bonny waterways by sea pirates.

He said: “The Rivers State Police Command has rescued 8 passengers who were abducted in two separate attacks on 6th and 7th September 2021 along the Bodo/ Bonny waterways by sea pirates and taken to captivity. They were rescued last night at Bolo creek in Ogu/Bolo LGA of the State.

“Their rescue was made possible due to the intense pressure mounted on the kidnappers by the Operatives of Anti Cultism Unit who had earlier arrested one Baridula Gboro ‘m’ 35yrs from Bodo in Gokana LGA.

“The suspect had opened up and made useful confessions, including revealing the identities of his cohorts and the place where the Victims were kept, following which they were forced to abandon the victims.

“Meanwhile, the Victims who were feasibly frayed were released for medical attention, as efforts have been intensified to ensure the arrest of the remnants of the gang and recover their Operational weapons.”

Omoni noted that the Commissioner of Police, Eboka, has increased the presence of the Police on the Bodo/Bonny waterways with a view to stemming the tide of attacks on the waterways and ensuring the safety of passengers.

“He (Eboka) is however advising passengers and those using the waterways to avoid late-night journeys that will expose them to danger and abide by all maritime safety protocols.

“He is equally advising Marine Transport Operators to subject their members for profiling as the Kidnap incidents were masterminded by a Boat operator.”

