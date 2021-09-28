.

…Commences Special Operation to tackle Kidnapping, other violent crimes

…Recover one AK 47 Rifle, locally made firearms and ammunition

By: Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja

Following the launching of a Special Operation against kidnapping and other violent crimes in the FCT, Police operatives of the command have rescued seven kidnapped victims along the Pegi axis, Kuje Area Council

During the operation, a notorious member of a Kidnapping gang met his Waterloo owing to an exchange of gunfire with the police.

A statement by DSP Adeh Josephine, Public Relations Officer quoted FCT CP, Sunday Babaji noting that One AK-47 rifle, 15 AK-47 magazines, suspected fake military camouflage uniforms, six (6) mobile phones, hard drugs, charms and a cash sum of forty-seven thousand naira (47,000.00) were recovered by the Police team from the kidnappers.

“In the recent breakthrough, the CP stated that the Command, acting on intelligence which revealed the activities and hideout of some criminal elements suspected to be kidnappers, drafted personnel of the Command’s Anti-kidnapping unit in a joint operation with the DSS and Police operatives from Pegi division, and stormed the hideout of the suspected kidnappers.

“Upon sighting the security operatives, the kidnappers engaged them in a gun battle but for the superior gunfire of the security team, one of the suspected kidnappers who has been on the wanted list of the Command for his nefarious kidnapping activities, Umar Bappa a.k.a Maishede Blakie met his waterloo.

” Others escaped into the forest. Seven (7) kidnapped victims held hostage by the kidnappers were rescued unhurt and immediately taken to the hospital for proper medical attention after which they were reunited with their families.

Efforts are being intensified to arrest other members of the gang.

I”n a similar development, the Command has commenced investigations into the reported abduction of a Doctor and five (5) others in Chikuku Village, Kuje axis of the FCT.

“The Command enjoins members of the public with useful information about the incident not to hesitate to avail the Police with same so as to assist in the rescue of the victims.

“The Command urges residents to remain calm while reaffirming its unflinching commitment to rid the FCT of every form of crimes and criminality and protect the lives and property of residents.

“The command also implores residents to report all suspicious movements, emergencies or distresses through the following lines: 08032003913, 08061581938, 07057337653 and 08028940883.”

Vanguard News Nigeria