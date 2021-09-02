The Delta Police Command has confirmed the recovery of an articulated vehicle laden with 900 bags of cement which was allegedly stolen last Tuesday by robbers at Okpella in Edo.

Command spokesperson, DSP Bright Edafe said in a statement on Thursday in Asaba that the vehicle was recovered and the suspects arrested at Aniegele village, near Illah, after vigilantes gave the robbers a hot chase.

“On Sept. 31, 2021, at about 9.30 am, officers from the Illah divisional were on patrol on the Illah-Asaba road; they received a report.

“The report came from one Bature Ibrahim, a driver of Dangote Cement Company that his truck loaded with 900 bags of cement has been stolen.

“He said that while he was trying to park his truck with Registration number DAS 690 ZY at Okpella in Edo four armed men emerged from the bush and dragged him and his conductor into the bush.

“Ibrahim said the armed men gave him and his conductor several machete cuts and tied them with rope and made away with the truck,” Edafe said.

According to him, following the report, the police patrol team swung into action immediately and after due intelligence-led investigation, they located the truck where it was parked at Aniegele, on Illah-Asaba road.

He said that on sighting the patrol vehicle, the suspects jumped into the bush and took to their heels before they were rounded up with the efforts of vigilantes of Aniegele village.

“The local vigilantes chased them into the bush and four suspects namely: Ozioma Umez, Uchenna Idenyi, Chibuike Nwamgbo, and Chiolada Nomha, all-male were arrested in connection with the crime.

“Two cutlasses were recovered from the suspects. The investigation is ongoing,” Edafe said.

