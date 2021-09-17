.

The Police Command in Ebonyi on Friday said it has recovered two Ak-47, 40 rounds of live ammunition and some charms from suspected murderers in the state.

In a press statement, issued to reporters in Abakaliki by the Spokesman of the Command, ASP Levi Phillips, the police said also recovered were two locally-Improvised Devices (IEDs) from the suspects.

According to the statement, the suspected murderers also committed conspiracy, murder, arson and armed robbery.

It explained that the Police recovered the items while trailing the gang on Sept. 16 at their hideouts at Ugwulaugwu forest in Ohaozara Local Government Area of Ebonyi.

“At about 3:00pm on Sept. 16, a team of Command operatives while on the trail of hoodlums, who murdered seven commuters on the Aug. 9, set ablaze their vehicle at Anike village in Onicha local government.

“The hoodlums were enforcing their illegal sit-at-home order of the Monday.

“The operatives while acting on credible information, trailed some of the hoodlums to their hideouts at Ugwulaugwu forest in Ohaozara local government area.

“The hoodlums, on sighting the Police Operatives, opened fire at them and in the gun duel that ensued, two gang members were fatally wounded, and died in the process.

“Some of the gang members were Ikwe Maduabuchi ‘m’ aged 25 years, Aka “Tablet”, a native of Okpuitumo village in Ikwo Local government, and Onyekachi John, ‘m’ aka “Blood”, aged 28 years, a native of Anike village in Onicha local government of the state.

“Some of them also escaped into the forest with gun-shot injuries,” the statement indicated.

The statement, however, added that the remains of the two killed have been deposited at the Federal Teaching Hospital Abakaliki, (FETHA 11), Mortuary for Autopsy.

“The following items were abandoned and recovered by the police operatives; two AK-47 rifles, Forty Rounds of Live Ammunition.

“Two Locally made Improvised Device (IEDs) and some Charms. Efforts are on top gear towards arresting other fleeing gang members,” it stated.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police Ebonyi, Mr Aliyu Garba, used the medium to reassure the law-abiding citizens of the State of the command’s commitment to the security of lives and property.

Vanguard News Nigeria