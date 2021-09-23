By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Osun State Police Command on Wednesday paraded four suspects allegedly involved in the killings of some Modakeke indigenes over a farmland dispute.

It would be recalled that two Modakeke indigenes were killed in June along Apata village on their way to farm, while another five persons were gruesomely murdered in August this year at Alape village.

The suspects, Akingbala Olakunle, A.K.A ALL STAND, Owoniyi Segun, A.K.A, Agbede, Daramola Muideen, A.K.A Ede, and Shina Adeyemi, according to the Commissioner of Police, Olawale Olokode were principal suspects in the killings.

He added that other arrested suspects were being investigated to ascertain the extent of their involvement before their arraignment in court.

“The event that led to this murder incident was as a result of land/farm disputes between the two communities viz; Modakeke/Ile-Ife, It would be recalled that on 11/05/2021, two people were murdered on their way to their farmlands. These people were from Modakeke indigenes. This incident generated anger in the mind of Modakeke youths, and some hooligans from Modakeke armed themselves with different weapons to take revenge against Ife indigenes, presumed to be behind the killing.

The police arrested the situation and obstructed their ugly attempts. Several peace meetings were held, and undertakings were made to prevent a repeat occurrence.

“Surprisingly on 20/08/2021 at Alape village, five men whose names are; (1) Oladele Ismaila ‘m’ (2) Oladele Afeez ‘m’ (3) Taye Animashaun ‘m’ (4) Shina ’m’ and one other, were going to their farmland. Unknown gunmen ambushed and killed them. This unwarranted and barbaric murder provoked the Modakeke indigenes because they presumed that the people killed were their people. They decided to take revenge on the Ifes, their efforts were thwarted by the prompt intervention of the Police and other sister agencies. I would like to add that the five deceased were not from Modakeke as erroneously insinuated by the people of Modakeke.

“This ugly incident made the Police swiftly swing into action leading to the arrest of five key suspects as highlighted above. Some other suspects were arrested by the Police. They are undergoing investigation to ascertain the degree of their involvement in the case”, he said.

Two other suspects cultists, Saheed Lukman and Adeolu Adeniyi were arrested for breaking into a phone accessory shop in Ilesa and carted away phones valued at N11,880 belonging to Ekundare Temitope.

According to Olokode, one empty AK47 ammunition shell and empty cartridge together with one Nigeria Army I.D and a dagger were recovered from the suspect’s house.

He also disclosed that a white unregistered Honda Civic car was recovered from a suspect, who upon sighting police operatives along Selina/Ife road parked the vehicle and jumped into the bush.

