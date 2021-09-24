*I was paid N100,000 for the job — Bandits dressed in military uniform

*Special Tactical Squad arrest gang who raided, stole musical instruments from 16 churches in FCT

By Kingsley Omonobi

Three members of the armed bandits, who kidnapped 126 students of the Bethel Baptist Secondary School, Maraban Damishi in Kaduna State on July 5th, 2021, have been arrested by the Police Special Tactical Squad led by DCP Kolo Yusuf.

Commissioner of Police in charge of Force Public Relations, CP Frank Mba, who made this known while parading the three suspected bandits, all dressed in military uniforms which they use for their criminal operations, gave their names as Isiaka Lawal, Muazu Abubakar and Adamu Bello.

Mba said the trio are part of the larger gang that carried out the horrible act of kidnapping young innocent school children and subjecting them to harrowing experiences.

“We just want Nigerians to know that no crime against innocent citizens, will be allowed to rest until we get the perpetrators, no matter how long it takes”, he said.

One of the bandits, 27-year-old Muazu Abubakar, disclosed that their gang of 25 attacked the school and abducted 126 students.

He said, “We kidnapped the 126 students because we needed money. I was paid #100,000 from the kidnapping. The other two persons you are seeing with me in army Camouflage uniform are members of our gang”.

Also paraded were two suspects, Mubarak Mohammed 22 years old and Mohammed Molde.

While Mubarak confessed to being a member of the gang that kidnapped a female student of the Kwara State University in Ilorin, Molde, aka Catfish, confessed that he is a hardened armed robber who has participated in over 50 highway robbery attacks on motorists along highways in Oyo, Kwara and Niger states.

Another gang paraded by the FPRO was a gang that specialized in breaking into churches and stealing musical instruments used during church services in the FCT

CP Mba said, “They have raided over 16 different churches in the FCT especially those in the metropolitan part of the city. Among items recovered from them were 12 Piano Keyboards for church choirs.

He said one of the suspects named Monday Akano, after they would have broken into the churches late at night, would change his dress and wear a military uniform with the rank of a Captain purportedly of the Army and when the vehicle conveying the musical instruments is stopped by security agencies, he says he is the leader of the military band who had just finished performing at a function.

Vanguard News Nigeria