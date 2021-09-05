By Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja

Operatives of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command on Sunday confirmed the abduction of a woman, Mrs Bukola Oladapo, in Pegi, Kuje, Abuja even as the Police said a manhunt has been launched with a view to get the kidnappers and rescue the victims.

Mrs Bukola Olapade, 45 years old and her two daughters; Moyo, 17, and Glory 14 were said to have been whisked away by the unknown gun men who broke into her home at about 1.20 am in the wee hours of Sunday

Residents said the unknown gunmen armed with AK-47 rifles, scaled the fence of the victims’ house at a resettlement area in the community and forced the doors open.

ALSO READ: BBNaija: My husband is a bad boy, he’d understand my stint with Boma ― Tega

Chairman of the Pegi Community Development Association, (PECDA), Mr Taiwo Aderibigbe, confirmed the abduction of the woman and her daughters to newsmen.

He expressed concern that Pegi community Kuje Area Council is fast becoming a target area by kidnappers noting that security agencies were not riding up to the challenges.

Residents said the woman’s husband, a Pastor, Gabriel Oladapo, was out of Abuja when the gunmen attacked and kidnapped members of his family.

Speaking on the development, FCT Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Daniel Ndiparya said the Command has commenced a man hunt for the kidnappers and efforts to rescue the victims

He said, “Efforts are being made by the command to ensure the victims are rescued safely.”

Vanguard News Nigeria