By Sam Eyoboka

THE Lagos State Police Command has charged citizens to be security conscious and report any suspicious movements or actions capable of threatening the safety of Lagos people to enable it to arrest such situations.

Commissioner of Police (CP), Mr. Hakeem Odumosu, who was represented by the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) in charge of Operations, Mr. Ahmed Kontagora, stated this during the presentation of Security Equipment to 10 Police formations by the Lagos Province 44 of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, at the Area C Command Headquarters in Surulere recently.

Commending the RCCG for the gesture, the DCP said the equipment, which comprised Crowd Control gadgets, Walkie-Talkie, Body Camera and other devices, would assist the police to effectively check crime and arrest security breaches in the state.

“The donated items will be judiciously used for the purpose they were given. For the Police to sustain the security of lives and property of Lagos people, we will require collaborations of this nature, especially in the area of intelligence gathering and provision of information to the police,” he said.

Speaking further, Kontagora said: “When you see something, say something, so that the Police can do something through provision of genuine intelligence and information by members of the public.”

The Pastor in charge of Lagos Province 44, Pastor Amos Emovon, who spoke in company of the Assistant Pastor in charge of Province (CSR), Pastor Ajibola Opeoluwa-Calebs, explained that the General Overseer of the Church, Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye, instituted the CSR department several years ago to enable the mission to impact the communities where our churches are located.

Police stations and formations that benefited from the donation are, the State Police Command, Ikeja, Area C Command, Ojuelegba, Area D Police Command, Mushin, Rapid Response Squad (RRS) Command, Ikeja and Iponri Police Station.

Others are Aguda Police Station, Surulere Police Station, Bode Thomas Police Station, Itire Police Station and Ijesha Police Station.

“We have watched the Lagos security situation very keenly and decided to intervene through the provision of the equipment with a view to making the Police work easier.

“We are aware that government alone cannot effectively take care of security of lives and property, especially with rising insecurity across the country,” Emovon stated.

He explained that besides its intervention in security sector, the church had embarked on other CSR activities in the area of health by donating life-saving equipment to the Lagos University Teaching Hospital.

Emovon disclosed that the church’s CSR initiative also extended to the education sector, in which it provided educational materials and a free feeding programme for public schools in Lagos, among other interventions. Senior police officers, who received the items on behalf of their commands, commended the RCCG for the gesture and pleaded with the church to extend the initiative to other parts of the country within available resources to effectively fight insecurity.