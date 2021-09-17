By Charly Agwam – Bauchi

The Nigeria Police, Bauchi Command has paraded two suspects of a kidnapping syndicate Mohammed Aliyu and Umar jibrin in Bauchi through a joint operation with the Bauchi hunters group.

According to the Police Commissioner, Abiodun Alabi, the duo were arrested after they robbed one Danfulani Sabo of Tudun Wada village, Toro local government area and kidnapped him to unknown destination where they demanded and collected the sum of N500,000 as ransom before his release.

During the parade in Bauchi on Friday, Commissioner Alabi said that the suspects were apprehended with the sum of N106,240 in their possession as proceeds of crime which they confessed to.

“On the 13/09/2021 at about 1830hrs through a joint operation by the Police and Hunters Group arrested the following: Mohammed Aliyu 21yrs and Umar jibrin 20yrs. They conspired with one Aliyu Mahmud and Sadiq Bappaji and stormed the house of one Danfulani Sabo of Tudun Wada village, Toro LGA.

“They kidnapped him to an unknown destination, demanded and collected the sum of five hundred thousand naira (N500,000) as ransom before his release. The suspects were apprehended with the sum of one hundred and six thousand, two hundred and forty naira (N106,240) in their possession as proceeds of crime which they confessed to.

“Furthermore, the suspects revealed that they shared the ransom out of which sixty thousand naira (N60,000) was given to Mohammed Aliyu and the sum of fifty thousand naira (N50,000) was given to Umar Jibrin.

“Meanwhile investigation is in progress after which the suspects will be charged to court and face prosecution,” he said.