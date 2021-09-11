POLICE BRUTALITY: Enugu policeman violating female in viral video faces sanction

Inspector-General of Police Usman Alkali Baba

By Ikechukwu Odu, NSUKKA

The Commissioner of Police, Enugu State Command, Abubakar Lawal, has ordered the State Criminal Investigation Department, SCID, to commence immediate investigation and disciplinary actions on a personnel of the Command caught on viral video engaging a young lady in an altercation and physical assault.

In the video circulating on social media, the officer was caught on camera at a checkpoint in Obeagu Awkunanaw, along Agbani Road, on September 8, engaging in the unprofessional conduct.

The CP, while condemning the conduct of the policeman, warned personnel of the Command against conducting themselves unprofessionally and disrespecting the fundamental human rights of citizens, while performing their duties.

READ ALSO:

He added that anyone found wanting will be made to face maximum disciplinary sanctions.

According to a statement by the spokesperson of the Command, Daniel Ndukwe, the said lady and eyewitnesses to the incident have been enjoined to visit the SCID, Enugu, to volunteer their statements, “in order to facilitate meticulous and swift conclusion of investigation”.

The CP equally enjoined residents of the state to promptly report officers of the Command found conducting themselves in an unprofessional manner to the nearest police station for sanctions.

Vanguard News Nigeria