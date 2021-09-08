By Mary Benson and IfechukwuAmaizu

Detectives attached to the Meiran Police Division of the Lagos State Police Command, have arrested three suspects who allegedly conspired to murder an Uber driver, Morenike Oluwaniyi.

The suspects: Rilwan Nasiru, 27; Sodiq Taiwo, 23; and Oladimeji, 20 according to the Lagos State Police Public Relations officer, “ booked UBER service online, lured the driver to Meiran area and strangled him to death.

“The suspects, after the dastardly act, dumped his body on the Abule Egba bridge, along the Lagos/Abeokuta Expressway and made away with his Toyota Corolla Saloon car with Reg. No. KSF 830 GX.

“Following a report by the victim’s fiancée at the Police Division on September 6, 2021, detectives immediately put in motion investigation mechanisms which led to the arrest of the suspects in their criminal hideouts and recovery of the stolen car.

“The Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, who is pleased with the breakthrough but saddened by the incident, has directed that the case should be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department for further investigation and prosecution.

“While commiserating with the victim’s family, the CP assured that no stone would be left unturned to diligently prosecute the case.

“He further admonishes UBER drivers and others operating a similar business to be security conscious always and be wary of the passengers who patronize them”.

Vanguard News Nigeria