By Bashir Bello

In the face of the current onslaught against activities of bandits in the state, the Katsina State Police Command on Wednesday said it has arrested a woman, one Rashida Hussaini, 25-year-old, suspected to be a bandit’s wife who bought petrol in gallons concealed in sacks and leathers for onward usage by the bandits in the forest.

The Police spokesman, SP Gambo Isah paraded the woman wearing a hijab in a one minute and 35 seconds video clip.

SP Isah said the woman bought the petrol for usage by the bandits in their motorcycles.

SP Isah said, “Rashida Hussaini, 25-year-old was arrested in Kofar Guga in possession of gallons full with petrol (3 gallons) and concealed in a sack. Similarly, a big leather full of petrol (3 gallons) and concealed in a bag zipped. She hides them under her hijab.

“Upon interrogation, she said she was from Dadara but she hails from Gombe State. Later, she said she was from Hirji in the Niger Republic. She couldn’t provide a satisfactory explanation on where she bought the petrol and where she was going with it. It was obvious that she came out from the forest and was suspected to be aiding the activities of the bandits by providing them with information and supplying them with petrol for use in their motorcycles.

“From all indication, life is miserable for the bandits as they resort to sending their wives to disguise and come out to the town to buy petrol in sacks and leather, hide under their hijab and take to them in Forest. The investigation is ongoing,” SP Isah however stated.

Recall that the state government had in an effort to arrest the growing insecurity put in place measures such as the ban of sales of petrol in jerricans as well as only 2 designated filing stations were allowed to sell fuel of not more than N5,000 in the affected Local government areas.

Vanguard News Nigeria