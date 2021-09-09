.

**I sent them, but the children went and messed up – Kidnappers Sponsor.

**Says Ex-Gov Dariye spent 8 years as Governor, 8 years in Senate with nothing to show as development for the community, the job for youths

By: Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja.

Crack Police detectives of the Police Intelligence Response Team (IRT), Commanded by Deputy Commissioner of Police, DCP Tunji Disu have successfully arrested the kidnappers and killers of 93 years old Pa Dariye Defwan, father of former Governor of Plateau State, Mr. Joshua Dariye.

Commissioner of Police in charge Force Public Relations, CP Frank Mba while parading the eight (8) suspects arrested in connection with the murder of Pa Dariye disclosed that the kidnappers killed the harmless senior citizen even after collecting a ransom of #10million saying “it is a case of unfortunate incident laced with wickedness”.

CP Mba said, Pa Dariye who is a native of Orop Community in Bokkos Local Government Area of Plateau state was kidnapped in June 2020 and held incommunicado for eight (8) days; kept in a very unsanitary condition and fed in a manner not befitting of an elder citizen of his age.

“A ransom of #10million was paid to the kidnappers. Rather than let the old man go home, they went on to murder him in cold blood on the orders of their sponsor, Mr. Jetro Ngusen 57 years, also a native from Orop in Bokkos LGA.

“After recovering the body of the murdered Dariye, detectives of IRT and other Police Operatives spent months investigating and searching for the killers. Within the last 30 days, we were able to arrest 8 suspects that played key roles in the kidnapping and killing of Pa Dariye.

Mba named some of the suspects as Abubakar Mohammed, Titus Ezekiel, Sunday Ibrahim, Mangut Suwa, Jetro Ngusen, Dauda Isa and others noting, “Unfortunately, all the 8 suspects who played key roles are from the same village with Pa Dariye, Orop, in Bokkos LGA of Plateau State.

Speaking during the parade, Mangut Suwa confessed that It was Jetro Ngusen who recruited them for the job that told him to kill Pa Dariye and provided him with the gun; on the grounds that “Pa Dariye’s son, Joshua was governor for 8 years and later Senator for another 8 years, but there was nothing to show as development in their community while the youths are unemployed and roaming the streets”.

When questioned by journalists, Mr. Jetro Ngusen said, “Yes I was the one who sent them but if you give children assignments and your children go and mess the assignment, then it is unfortunate. My mission was not to kill him but collect the ransom.

CP Mba added, “Jetro is unrepentant over the murder of Pa Dariye. All he is concerned with is the collection of the ransom because he sees nothing wrong with killing the old man. Investigations showed that the bulk of persons who planned this crime are all known to the Dariye family.

He warned, “All crimes especially kidnapping are local. Hardly will anybody come to your community to carry out kidnapping without an insider. So my adviser is that we should all be vigilant of friends even among family members.

CP Mba said, “Three other suspects involved in gun-running and sales of arms and ammunition to criminals, bandits and kidnapping gangs namely Emmanuel Joel, Ayuba Joel and Hassan Umar were arrested on August 25 2021 by IRT operatives in a border community between Nasarawa and Taraba states known as Tunga Tawe.

“After months of intensive monitoring, a sting operation by IRT operatives led to the recovery of 20 AK 47 magazines, one AK 49 rifle and magazine, 14 AK 47 live ammunitions. These suspects unlawfully procure these arms and sell them to bandits and armed robbers, terrorists and kidnappers for use in terrorizing innocent Nigerians”, he added.

Similarly, two other suspects arrested for cyber kidnapping, namely Abubakar Sadiq and Peter Moses confessed that they use social media platforms to lure their victims (girls) to their home, promising them jobs, after which they would violently have sex with them and kidnap them for ransom.

Leader of the gang, Abubakar Sadiq who said his name on Facebook is Samuel Johnson, “I am from Kogi state. They (victims) do send me prayer requests and job requests. I then invite and capture them. The truth is that women are very easy to deceive. I have collected ransoms of #500, 000 and #250,000 after sleeping with some of them”.

CP Mba used the occasion to alert Nigerians, “of the migration of criminal elements to social media platforms who are identified, isolated and taken hostage thereafter. They use Facebook, pretend to be in love with the victims and invite them through online relationships. They violate you sexually and hold you hostage until a ransom is paid. We rescued 2 young ladies from them who will help us with a further investigation”.

A son of late Pa Dariye, Dr Haruna Dariye who witnessed the parade of his father’s killers said, “These are people from my village. We know them. We all grew together. One of the suspects, his grandmother is my father’s sister. It is very disheartening. I commend the Police for this feat. This has shown that the Police can do their job no matter how long it takes”.