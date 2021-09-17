.

The Police in Yobe has arrested a 22-year-old housewife, Khadija Yakubu, for allegedly poisoning her three stepsons to death.

One other child who suffered from the poisoning was left in critical condition

The Spokesman of the Command, ASP Dungus Abdulkarim, confirmed the arrest on Friday in Damaturu.

Abdulkarim said that the incident occurred at about 9:00 am on Friday at Makarahuta in Potiskum Local Government Area of the state.

He said that preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect allegedly gave the children aged between seven and 12, a poisonous tea during breakfast.

“The children were rushed to a hospital after taking tea prepared by the suspect in the early hours of Friday, Sept.17, at about 0900hrs.

“ Three of the victims died while receiving treatment and one other remained unconscious,” he said.

The spokesman said the incident was reported to the Divisional Police Headquarters, Potiskum by the suspect’s husband, Alhaji Haruna, at about 1:00 pm.

He said the investigation into the case was ongoing with a view to prosecuting the suspect.

