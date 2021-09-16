Policeofficers reject N500, 000 bribe

By Esther Onyegbula

Operatives attached to the Anti-crime patrol team of the Area ‘J’ Command, Elemoro have arrested an armed robbery suspect and a suspected cultist with a locally-made double barrel gun and three cartridges.

The armed robbery suspect, identified as: Alabi Timothy aged 23, was arrested at about 12:30am at General Paint, Garden area, Lekki during a routine stop and search by the police.



It was learned that a locally-made double barrel gun and two live cartridges including an expended cartridge concealed in a bag were recovered from Alabi Timothy who resides at 9, Baale street, Majek, Ajah.

Similarly, a self-confessed cultist, Badmus Toheed aged 22, who belongs to the Aye Confraternity was arrested with a live cartridge in the General Paint ghetto area, Ajah at about 12:45 am.

Badmus Toheed confessed that he was initiated into the Aye Confraternity sometime in June, 2021.

In related development, two suspects have been arrested for offering bribe to the police to secure the release of the two suspects and pervert the course of justice.



While 34-year-old Adariku Sunday, a resident of 66, Henry Smith Close, Abidjan GRA, Ajah offered the sum of N400,000 bribe in cash to secure the release of the robbery suspect, 43-year old Folorunso Akeem, offered the sum of N100, 000 cash to secure the release of the suspected cultist.



Confirming the arrest, the Spokesperson Lagos state police command CSP Adekunle Ajisebutu said, “determined to ensure justice through thorough investigation, the uncompromising police officers in charge of the case rejected the bribe”.

Commending the professionalism and uncompromising act of the police officers, the Commissioner of Police CP Odumosu admonished other police officers to emulate the incorruptible ones.

However, Odumosu has, directed that the case be transferred to the Command’s Tactical Team for further investigation and prosecution.

Vanguard News Nigeria