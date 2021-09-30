.

..rescued 33 underage girls trafficked from Nigeria to Ghana

By Peter Okutu, Abakaliki

EBONYI State Police Command, yesterday stated that it has arrested over 700 suspected criminals in the state, within nine months.

The Police further added that it has recovered over 800 arms and ammunition from criminals in the state adding their success story was made possible through synergy with the people of the State.

The State Commissioner of Police, CP Aliyu Garba stated this in Abakaliki.

He also said the Command rescued about 33 underage girls trafficked from Nigeria to Ghana, within the period under review.

The statement read in part: “It is pertinent to note that over 700 suspects have been arrested in connection to different heinous crimes perpetrated in the state and conviction of sizable number out of them have been secured.

“I am equally proud to state that numerous dangerous weapons ranging from arms and ammunition have been recovered from the hoodlums and proliferation of same into the state has become a difficult task, as officers and men of the Command are always on red alert to arrest the perpetrators.

“Below are the summary of arms and ammunition recovered from the hand of the hoodlums from January 2021 to date:

“A total of of 59 arms and 1, 196 live ammunition and locally made Improvised Explosive Device; 11 AK-47 rifles; 5 assault rifles; and one GPMG.

“About 28 underage children, who were abducted in and out of Ebonyi State were rescued and have been reunited with their families.”

Vanguard News Nigeria