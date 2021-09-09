By Esther Onyegbula

Operatives of the Lagos State Police Command has arrested ten suspected criminals.

The suspects were arrested during a special raid carried out at about 10 pm on Wednesday in a hideout at Mushin area of the State.

Confirming the arrest, the Spokesperson Lagos state police command, CSP Adekunle Ajisebutu said that the latest operations, carried out in the most professional manner without infringement on the rights of Innocent and law-abiding citizens, was in further compliance with the directive of the Commissioner of Police, CP Hakeem Odumosu.

“The aim is to take the fight to the doorsteps of criminals, miscreants and rid the state of the anti-social elements whose stock-in-trade is causing undeserved pain and losses to innocent residents of Lagos State”.

“The suspects were picked up at various criminal hideouts are strongly believed to be responsible for cult clashes and other criminal activities in Mushin and its environs where they caused untoward pain to peace-loving residents of the area in recent times”.

Meanwhile, CP Odumosu has directed that all suspects be taken to the Command’s Special Squad for profiling and subsequent arraignment in court.

Vanguard News Nigeria