A 37-year-old tenant, Francis Ndubuisi, on Wednesday appeared before an Ogudu Magistrates’ Court in Lagos State for allegedly assaulting his landlady and damaging her property.

Ndubuisi, whose address was not provided, is facing a three-count charge of assault, willful damage and breach of the peace.

He, however, pleaded not guilty.

The prosecutor, Insp Sunday Bassey, submitted that the defendant punched her landlady, Mrs Faustina Babatunde, all over her body following a misunderstanding.

Bassey told the court that the defendant committed the offences on Sept. 2 at 9.00 a.m. at No. 9, Olaore Sanya St., Alapere, Ketu, Lagos.

He added that the defendant willfully and maliciously damaged the landlady’s property including a set of coolers valued at N120, 000 and a bag of clothes worth N100, 000.

The prosecutor also said that the defendant conducted himself in a manner likely to breach the peace by preventing the landlady from packing the damaged property.

The prosecutor said the alleged offences violated Sections 168, 173 and 350 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015.

The Magistrate, Mrs A.O. Daodu, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N100,000 with two sureties in like sum.

The magistrate ordered that the sureties must be gainfully employed and have evidence of two years’ tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

She adjourned the case until November 9 for mention.

(NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria