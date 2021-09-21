The police in Osun have brought one Emmanuel Sheu, aged 52, before an Ilesa Magistrates’ Court for allegedly receiving Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company IBEDC’s transformer oil worth N2 million.

The prosecutor, Insp Ojugbele Kehinde, told the court that the defendant committed the offence between Nov. 2020, and Feb. 12, 2021, at IBEDC, Oke-Omiru, Ilesa Branch, Osun.

Kehinde said that the defendant unlawfully received five kegs of 25-litre transformer oil worth N2 million.

He said that the oil belonged to IBEDC.

The prosecutor said that the offence contravened Section 427 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Osun, 2002.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the one-count charge.

ALSO READ: Enugu govt suspends Igbo-Etiti monarch over demolished building of visually impaired man

Defence counsel, Mr Olajide Agboola, prayed the court to grant his client bail in liberal terms, saying that he would not jump bail.

Chief Magistrate M.A. Awodele granted the defendant bail in the sum of N100,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Awodele said that the sureties must swear to affidavits of means and reside within the court’s jurisdiction.

He held that one of the sureties must be a second-grade traditional ruler or civil servant of grade level 10 or above.

She added that both sureties must have evidence of land ownership and three years’ tax payment.

The chief magistrate adjourned case until November 15, for a substantive hearing.

(NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria