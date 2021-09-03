The Police on Thursday arraigned two accused persons before an Iyaganku Magistrates’ Court sitting in Ibadan for alleged unlawful possession of human head.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the defendants are: Saidi Mutiu, 41, and Olasunkanmi Oladejo, 35.

The defendants are standing trial on a three-count charge of alleged conspiracy, unlawful possession and interfering with corpse.

Mutiu of Idi-Arere area, Ibadan, and Oladejo of Oju-Odo area, Academy, Ibadan, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The police prosecutor, Insp. Foluke Adedosu, told the court that the defendants allegedly conspired to commit the act of misconduct with regard to the corpse.

Adedosu said on Aug. 31, at about 1.30 p.m at Challenge area, Ibadan, the defendants allegedly had in their possession one human head without lawful justification.

ALSO READ: APC ready to take over 5 Eastern states come 2023 — Sen Nnamani

“The duo of Mutiu and Oladejo was alleged to have indecently interfered with a corpse by removing the head without lawful justification.

“The defendants allegedly tampered with the corpse buried at a Muslim burial ground in Ibadan where they dug the grave and cut the corpse’s head.

“Mutiu and Olasunkanmi were caught while driving in an unregistered Toyota car travelling towards Ibadan-Lagos expressway by the Federal Highway Police patrol team on stop and search.

“The vehicle was searched by the police, the corpse’s head was concealed in a black cellophane bag in the car,” said Adedosu.

She said the offence contravened Sections 242, 329A and 516 of the Criminal Code Laws of Oyo State 2000.

The magistrate, Mrs I. O Osho, granted the defendants bail in the sum of N500, 000 with two sureties in like sum each.

The magistrate adjourned the matter till Dec. 21 for hearing.

NAN reports the law specifies five years’ imprisonment for unlawful possession of human skull and two years’ imprisonment for indecently interfering with a corpse.

(NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria