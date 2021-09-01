By Ike Uchechukwu

The Cross River State Police Command in the early hours of Wednesday apprehended a notorious suspected kidnapper who is in charge of supplies to various syndicates within the state.

Vanguard learned that the success was recorded through a covert operation carried out by Anti Kidnapping and Cultism Squad a.k.a( Dragon team) led by S.P A Awodi after a gun duel around Edibe Edibe in Calabar South Local government area.

A security source who pleaded anonymity revealed that the 56-year-old suspect ( name withheld ) who was arrested at about 5:30 a.m, has been assisting various kidnap syndicates with arms, drugs, food supplies to their different camps both on land and in the creeks.

“He assists kidnap syndicates to ferry their victims across water into the creeks through Nsidung beach, he supplies drugs, arms and ammunitions as well as food and help them cross victims from land to creek through the beach,” the source revealed .

Findings by Vanguard revealed that the suspect’s crew were part of the gang that attack edof some Marine police officers few weeks ago.

Speaking with Vanguard on telephone on Wednesday, the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Irene Ugbo confirmed the arrest.

DSP Ugbo disclosed that the ACKS squad a.k.a Dragon Team, led by the Commander ,SP Awodi through intelligence trailed and apprehended a suspect ( names withheld) who supplies food, drugs, arms to kidnappers adding that he doubles as a sea pirate because he assists in ferrying victims across the water into various creeks.

She further revealed that their men came under heavy gun fire from the notorious gang but overpowered them and arrested some while others entered the water with bullet wounds .

” There was no casualty on the side of the police as every officer who went for the operation is hail and hearty, we are aware that some were injured bit it’s nothing serious and they are recuperating very well.

” The suspect has confessed to the crime and we are on the trail of other gang members and they will all be arrested.We are also assuring traders plying that route ( waterways) that they can go about their normal business,” she said .

The Police spokesperson also warned cult groups in the state especially Calabar to shelve all planned attacks as the police was ready to respond with reasonable force to any threat within and outside the state capital .

“This is a warning also to all cult groups in the state especially in Calabar and other parts ,we are aware of their plans to unleash mayhem .

“But I want to assure them that the police is battle ready ,as we will not fold out arm and watch them cause havock or disturb the peace of the state in any form .We are also using the medium to assure law abiding citizens to about their legitimate business without fear,” she said.

