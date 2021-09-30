.

**Reiterates commitment to troops welfare/logistics

By: Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja.

Against the backdrop of killings and counter killings mostly between herdsmen and farmers in Plateau State, the Chief of Army Staff, (COAS), Lieutenant General Faruk Yahaya, has visited critical stakeholders including the Governor of Plateau State, Mr Simon Bako Lalong and His Royal Majesty Da Jacob Gyang Buba, Gbong Gwom Jos, and Chairman Plateau State Council of Emirs and Chiefs to reiterate the message of peaceful co-existence.

A statement on Thursday by Brig Gen Onyema Nwachukwu, Director of Army Public Relations noted that during the visits the COAS emphasized the need for peace and unity on the Plateau and the nation in general.

While in Government House, Rayfield, Jos, the COAS he reassured Governor Lalong and the good people of the state of adequate security, working in close synergy with sister services and other security agencies.

He averred that Plateau State remains home to peace and tourism, adding that all critical stakeholders must work assiduously to restore the state to its glorious days.

The COAS used the medium to appreciate the Governor for the tremendous support he has been providing to security agencies in the state.

He assured that the support of the state government will go a long way in enhancing ongoing military operations in the State and its environs.

Lt. General Yahaya commiserated with the Governor and the good people of the state over the unfortunate demise of late Major General Abraham Luka Dusu, whom he described as a distinguished senior officer, a friend and coursemate.

In his response, Governor Lalong congratulated the COAS for his appointment and commended him for his efforts in tackling security challenges since he assumed command.

He also commiserated with the Nigerian Army over the demise of late Lieutenant General Ibrahim Attahiru and others who paid the supreme sacrifice while in the line of duty.

The COAS also paid homage to the Gbong Gwom Jos Jacob Buba Gyang, where he reiterated the critical role traditional rulers play in peacebuilding in the society.

He commended the traditional ruler, who is also the Chairman of Plateau State Traditional Council of Emirs and Chiefs for his efforts in propagating the message of peace on the Plateau.

Responding, His Royal Majesty, Da (Dr) Buba Gyang expressed satisfaction with ongoing military operations in the state, adding that it is yielding the desired end-state.

He further urged the military to remain focused and resolute in discharging their constitutional responsibility.

He prayed God to continue to guide the COAS and his troops as they put their lives in harm’s way in service to the fatherland and humanity.

In the same vein, the COAS on Thursday reaffirmed his commitment to the provision of welfare, adequate operational platforms and logistics as catalysts to boost the fighting spirit of NA personnel.

Disclosing this during his maiden working visit to 3 Division Nigerian Army (NA) in Jos, the Plateau State capital, the COAS emphasized that the welfare of troops is a top priority of his administration.

While addressing officers and soldiers of the division, the COAS noted that through persistent demonstration of professionalism in all assigned tasks, the current security challenges could be surmounted.

He charged the personnel of the Division to consistently demonstrate a high level of professionalism in the discharge of their assigned duties. He assured of his commitment to their welfare, provision of equipment and infrastructure within available resources to enable them to succeed in their various tasks.

During the visit, the General Officer Commanding 3 Division, who also doubles as the Commander Operation SAFE HAVEN (OPSH), Maj Gen I Ali briefed the COAS on the operational activities, achievements, successes and challenges of the division.

The COAS commended the Division for living up to its responsibilities and urged them not to rest on their oars until peace is restored in their Area of Responsibility, particularly in the Plateau. He assured the Division of his continued support to enhance their operational engagements.

While speaking to journalists, the COAS noted that his visit to the 3 Division was to interact with the troops, as well as encourage and assure them of his support in the discharge of their duties.

He however stressed that security is everybody’s business and urged all agencies of government, traditional rulers, opinion leaders, professionals, as well as, all citizens to work in togetherness for peace and security of the country.

During the visit, the COAS presented a Toyota Hilux Vehicle to the Regimental Sergeant Major (RSM) of the Division, in fulfilment of his pledge to revitalize the position of Regimental Sergeant Majors (RSMs) as custodians of tradition, ethos and regimentation in the NA. He added that empowering the RSMs will give them the necessary enablement to discharge their duties effectively.

Vanguard News Nigeria