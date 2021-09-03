.

By: Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja.

Authorities of the 3 Division Nigerian Army have called in all organised groups in Plateau State to understand that they have a responsibility to contribute positively to the peacebuilding effort in the State in particular and the nation as a whole.

This is just as the General Officer Commanding the division, Major General Ibrahim Ali has invited all law-abiding groups, religious leaders, men and women of goodwill to join forces with security agencies to overcome the security challenges on the Plateau.

Speaking through a statement titled, ‘Re: Coalition REITERATE Call for Removal Maj Gen Ali As GOC 3 Division’, Major Eli Lazarus, the spokesman said it was surprising that after the Chief of Defence Staff visiting Plateau State and interacted with stakeholders, some groups were making such demands.

The statement reads, “Barely 24 hours after the visit of the Chief of Defence Staff General Lucky Irabor to Jos where he interacted with critical stakeholders, had fruitful discussions and reiterated the need for the peace-loving people of the state to support security agencies to restore lasting peace in the state, it is surprising that a group which identifies itself as Coalition of Plateau Ethnic Youth Nationalities under the leadership of Comrade Lohnan Samson is insisting on taking us backwards by reiterating the needless call for the removal of the GOC 3 Division Nigerian Army Maj Gen Ibrahim Ali.

“This attack on the person of the GOC is an unnecessary distraction in the effort to restore sustainable peace on the Plateau.

“We, therefore, appeal to the group and other groups to stop dissipating energy attacking the person of the GOC rather, they should concentrate on building peace in the State.

“All organised groups in Plateau State should understand that they have a responsibility to contribute positively to the peacebuilding effort in the State in particular and the nation as a whole.

” In this regard, if the group has any suggestion, credible information or specific issue to be addressed to fast track the restoration of lasting peace on the Plateau, it should feel free to make such suggestions to security agencies.

“We invite all law-abiding groups, religious leaders, men and women of goodwill to join forces with security agencies to overcome the security challenges on the Plateau.

“The GOC remains committed to discharging his mandate professionally for the restoration of sustainable peace on the Plateau and the benefit of mankind.”

Vanguard News Nigeria