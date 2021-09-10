Plateau Assembly delaying ban on Open grazing ― Lalong

Lalong signs 2020 revised budget into law

By Marie-Therese Nanlong, Jos

Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong has said despite using his position as the Chairman of the Northern Governors’ Forum to prevailed on his colleagues to stand against open grazing by adopting modern ranching, the effort to outlaw the practice in Plateau is being delayed by the State House of Assembly.

He stressed the bill sent to the Assembly which would outlaw open grazing in the State if passed into law is yet to be passed. Rather, a false narrative accusing the Government of not doing anything is spread in the State.

But for the recent attacks and subsequent disruptions, the governor disclosed “the National Livestock Transformation Programme, NLTP would have been launched at the Wase Grazing Reserve to commence ranching and create jobs and other business opportunities.”

Speaking on Thursday at the Azi Nyako Youth Centre, Dadin Kowa, Jos, while swearing in the Executive members of the Plateau Youth Council, PYC, Lalong urged the youths to be wary of some politicians who take pride in trying to set the youths against the Government by insinuating that the Governor or the Government does not care about the people, or is allowing land belonging to Plateau indigenes to be grabbed by foreign herders.

His words, “This is a great opportunity that I have personally longed for, to meet with my dear youths under the umbrella of the Plateau Youth Council which is the beacon of the youth movement in the State.

“This swearing-in is coming at a time when Plateau State and Nigeria needs the unity, vibrancy, support and positive action of the youths more than ever.

“That is why I continue to appeal to the youths to eschew violence, hatred, intolerance and bigotry. Rather, our youths should embrace tolerance, diversity, mutual respect and love which are more powerful, enduring, and beneficial to society in the long run.

“You must resist the toxic narratives that push you to resort to unconventional means of ventilating your grievances. Government shall work closely with the new leadership of the PYC to ensure that our youths are kept abreast and involved in all empowerment programmes of the State and Federal Governments.”

Speaking further, he added, “I will like to also speak to my dear youths over the challenges of information mismanagement and politicization of our collective destiny by a few people who want to always cause disharmony between the citizens and the Government using manipulation, lies, propaganda and political gimmicks.

“It is unfortunate that in recent times, some politicians have taken pride in trying to set the youths against the Government by insinuating that the Governor or the Government does not care about the people, or is allowing land belonging to Plateau indigenes to be grabbed by foreign herders. This is an apparent lie that has no basis in the face of facts.

“Contrary to this mischief, our Government is the first in the history of Plateau State and one of the few if not the only one in Nigeria to sign anti-land grabbing law which we initiated as an Executive Bill. To date, no one has either approached the Courts to lodge any complaint of land grabbing or even sent a petition to me. Yet you hear this narrative being spread like wildfire.

“Similarly, our efforts to end conflicts between herders and farmers are being ignored and twisted for politics. As Chairman of the Northern Governors, I prevailed on my colleagues to take a position against open grazing by adopting modern ranching.

”I sent a Bill to the House of Assembly which will outlaw open grazing in Plateau State if passed into law. To date, the House of Assembly is yet to pass the law. Yet you hear the false narrative accusing the Government of not doing anything or ‘standing with the people.”

