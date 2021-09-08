…as govt okays procurement of hospitals equipment

By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Three Commissioners in Plateau State who are contesting for the Chairmanship seats in forthcoming local government election have resigned their appointments.

It would be recalled that the local government election is billed for October, 2021 and the said Commissioners said they resigned to enable them prepare for contest.

The former Commissioners are Zulfa Bitrus, Ministry for Housing who is vying for the Chairman of Langtang North; Dayyabu Garga, Ministry for Urban Development contesting for the Chairmanship seat of Kanam and Kakmena Goteng, Ministry for Higher Education, seeking the Chairmanship seat of Pankshin.

Briefing newsmen after the State Executive Council Meeting, Commissioner for Information Dan Manjang said the Council held a valedictory session in honour of the three Commissioners who have “served the people of the State meritoriously and assisted the Rescue Administration in delivering on its mandate to the people.”

Manjang added, “Governor Lalong appreciated their services and wished them well in their political journey, praying that they emerge victorious and again deploy their vast experience in serving people at the grassroots.”

He also disclosed that the Governor approved that “pending the appointment of new Commissioners, some serving Commissioners will oversee the running of the three Ministries.”

Commissioner for Environment, Usman Idi, it was gathered will take charge of Urban Development, Commissioner for Secondary Education, Elizabeth Wapmuk will handle affairs at the Higher Education Ministry while the Ministry of Housing will henceforth be supervised by the Commissioner for Special Duties, Irimiya Werr.

While appreciating the Governor for the opportunity to serve, the former Commissioners said they had a great opportunity to serve the State and contribute to the success of the APC led administration and assured that they will continue to work for the success of the APC and also serve the people diligently if elected into office.

Other highlights of the Executive meeting included the approval for the procurement and installation of hospital equipment at the newly constructed General Hospitals in Kwall, Kanke Local Government Area, and Mabudi, Langtang South Local Government Area at the cost of 957, 285, 059.48 each.

There was also variation for the ongoing construction of Angwan Rogo road network and bridge at the cost N375 million naira.

The State EXCO also approved a Bill to Establish the Plateau State Erosion and Watershed Management Agency and other Matters Connected, 2021.

