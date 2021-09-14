Pinnick praises Adebutu as NFF, Baba Ijebu seal partnership

Nigeria Football Federation, NFF, Chairman Amaju Pinnick exchanging a handshake with the CEO, Premier Lotto Limited Chief Kessington Adebutu at the signing of the partnership deal

At a modest but colourful and instrumental ceremony in Lagos on Monday, the Nigeria Football Federation and Premier Lotto Limited (popularly and fondly referred to as Baba Ijebu) sealed a partnership that immediately made the gaming company the Official Gaming Partner of the National Teams.

A much delighted Pinnick heaped plaudits on Chief Adebutu, saying the generosity and philanthropy of the founder and Chief Executive Officer of Premier Lotto Limited is renown globally.

“The NFF and the entire Nigeria Football family is grateful to you for the work you are doing to remodel and upgrade our beloved National Stadium, Lagos. I also remember acts of generosity from you to the various National Teams particularly the Super Eagles. You are a great and wonderful man and we pray that you spend many, many more years in good health and in joy.

“Today’s event makes me very happy because it takes us even closer to the financial autonomy that we so much desire, so that we can remove entirely the burden of funding the National Teams from the Government. Premier Lotto is a company with high integrity and we are happy to have this relationship with Chief Adebutu and the company.”

An overjoyed Chief Adebutu said Premier Lotto felt a sense of fulfilment to finally have a relationship with the NFF and the National Teams and praised the work that Mr Pinnick and his board has been doing to grow Nigeria Football even in these challenging times.

The partnership agreement is for four years in the initial.

Vanguard News Nigeria