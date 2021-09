The Atlas Lionesses of Morocco have arrived in Lagos for the Aisha Buhari Invitational Tournament.

The Moroccans touched down at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport at the early hours of Monday.

ALSO READ: JAILBREAK: Gunmen kill Soldiers on duty, Set Prisoners free in Kogi

Other participating teams – Ghana, Mali, Cameroon and South Africa are expected to arrive Lagos today and tomorrow in readiness for the opening ceremony at the Onikan Arena on Wednesday.

Vanguard News Nigeria